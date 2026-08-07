NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique receives threat

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of late leader Baba Siddique, received a fresh threat on Thursday, which police prima facie said was from Zeeshan Akhtar, an absconding suspect involved in his father’s killing.

The threat was issued through an audio clip which was circulated among media persons in north India, and which subsequently went viral. Hindustan Times could not independently ascertain its authenticity. In the clip, Akhtar is heard saying: “I was the one who killed your father, and now it’s your turn. You have been getting in the middle of my every work. Run to the crime branch. I have issued a death warrant for you; you beef up your security. You survived the last time, this time it will be difficult.”

A Western Region police official said they have been approached by a family member who has heard the clip and learnt about the threat from social media. At the time of going to press, police were in the process of registering a non-cognisable complaint. Zeeshan is not in the city.

“We are verifying the authenticity of the clip and also checking if the voice really is that of Zeeshan Akhtar who the police believe is out of India,” said a police officer.

Zeeshan has received threats in the past as well.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son’s office, in Bandra East on October 12, 2024. According to the Mumbai police, the murder was orchestrated by the gang led by incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with his younger brother, Anmol, issuing instructions from abroad. Anmol has since been deported to India and is lodged in Tihar jail.