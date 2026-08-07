3 seek to turn approver in Renukaswamy murder

The applications mark the first attempt by multiple accused to seek pardon during the day-to-day trial, said officials.

“After hearing arguments from both sides, the 59th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court reserved its order till August 10. The court will decide whether objections raised by the co-accused to the applications can be considered at this stage,” a senior investigator said on condition of anonymity.

Pradosh Rao, the first to file the plea on Tuesday, was followed on Wednesday by Ravi Shankar and Vinay Raghavendra alias Vinay, whose lawyers told the court that they too were willing to become prosecution witnesses.

Bengaluru: Three accused in the Renukaswamy murder case have approached a Bengaluru sessions court seeking to turn approvers, a move that could strengthen the prosecution’s case if they are allowed to testify against the remaining accused, including Kannada actor Darshan, people aware of the matter said.

Appearing for Pradosh, advocate Diwakar R argued that his client should be granted pardon under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after his statement is recorded before the court. He also sought Pradosh’s transfer from the prison cell he shares with the other accused, saying his safety must be ensured if he turns approver.

When lawyers for Ravi Shankar and Vinay said they too intended to file similar applications, Diwakar opposed hearing all three pleas together. He argued that since Pradosh had approached the court first, his application should be decided independently.

“Provide protection to the witness and allow the pardon witness to make a statement as soon as possible. This will help the prosecution,” he submitted.

Special public prosecutor Prasanna Kumar said the state had no objection to the court considering the applications. He argued that under Section 306 of the CrPC, the court must first decide whether to grant pardon before the accused can testify as an approver, and that co-accused have no right to oppose such pleas at the preliminary stage.

“The accused who wants to become an approver must follow the process under Section 306 of the CrPC. At this stage, the arguments of the other co-accused need not be heard. After the court agrees to the pardon, the other accused will have the right to question it. If there are any shortcomings in these processes, they can be questioned in the High Court,” a person who attended the hearing quoted Kumar as saying.

The prosecution, however, sought a direction that any pardon should be conditional on the applicant making a full and truthful disclosure of all facts related to the case.

Appearing for Darshan, senior advocate Hashmat Pasha opposed the plea. He argued that the defence had not been supplied a copy of the application before the hearing and said an accused could not be granted pardon merely because he was willing to testify.

“The accused has the fundamental right to present his case. Mercy cannot be given to the accused just because he testifies,” Pasha argued.

The court reserved its order until August 10.

The case relates to the murder of Renukaswamy on June 8, 2024. Police arrested 17 accused, including Darshan and actor Pavithra Gowda, on June 11. According to the prosecution, Pradosh is charged with conspiracy and destruction of evidence, and investigators recovered around ₹30 lakh, allegedly used to conceal the crime, from his residence. Ravi Shankar and Vinay have been charged with assault and destruction of evidence.