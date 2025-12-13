Best geyser for bathroom with modern design and advanced safety features: Top 10 picks for long term efficiency
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 05:00 pm IST
A geyser for bathroom use must offer safe heating, good capacity and strong durability. A reliable model provides steady heating and lower power consumption.
Our Pick
BEST OVERALL
VALUE FOR MONEY
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEST OVERALLCrompton Arno Prime 25-L Geyser |Anti-Scale Technology |5 Star Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater |Advanced 3 Level Safety |Suitable for High Rise Buildings |8 Year Tank & 4 Year Element Warranty View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | BEE 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details
|
₹7,349
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 10L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home, 5-Star Rated Geyser, Child Safety Mode, 10-Yr Tank, 6-Yr Element, 4-Yr Product Warranty,【White & Grey】 View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Ltr With 5 Star BEE Rating, Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 15+ Litre For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-015 View Details
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
Racold CDR DLX Plus 35L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater(Geyser) with Free Standard Installation & Pipes|Temperature Display & Knob|Fits Under False Ceilings|Titanium Enameled Coating View Details
|
₹11,199
|
|
|
Havells All New Adonia Spin 15L 5 Star Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safe to use|Saves electricity|Feroglas Coated Anti Rust Tank| Temp. setting knob|7 Yr. Tank Warranty| Made In India View Details
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
VALUE FOR MONEYUsha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote (White), Wall Mounting View Details
|
₹10,470
|
|
|
Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue) View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Havells Monza Pro 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Endurashield Coated Anti Rust Tank|Whirlflow Technology|High Rise suitable View Details
|
₹6,890
|
|
|
Venus Lyra 15R 15 Litre 2000-Watt Water Heater (White/Purple, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars) | Porcelain Enamel Glass Lined Tank | Guarantee - 7 years on Inner Tank. View Details
|
₹10,655
|
|
View More Products