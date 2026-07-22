Was Daniel Siad married? Details on family amid key Epstein model scout's mystery death in Paris

The Jeffrey Epstein saga is back in focus months after the Department of Justice's release of the Epstein probe files. Siad, a French modeling scout who allegedly recruited young girls for Epstein, was found dead inside a Paris apartment in mysterious circumstances. He was 69. French model recruiter Daniel Siad was discovered dead near Paris. (X@CarlosP95095856)

While the Epstein saga had gone under the carpet in the past few months, Siad's death- that too under mysterious circumstances, is raising a lot of eyebrows. Siad was first linked to Epstein after late French model scout and alleged trafficker Jean-Luc Brunel told investigators about the late sex offender's network. The Epstein files mention him over 2000 times in various contexts. Siad, however, has maintained his innocence, claiming that his relationship with Epstein was "strictly professional."

Also read: Daniel Siad cause of death: Model recruiter who introduced young women to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in France

Officials in Paris, France said that Daniel Siad's body was found in the Nanterre region of the city on Monday evening. As of now, police have not indicated foul play, even as details surrounding the 69-year-old's passing remain sketchy. His lawyer, Meyna Arab-Tigrine, said Siad died from a heart attack.

An autopsy will be carried out, and his cause of death will be known after that, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office said.

Meanwhile, the death has sparked a lot of interest in Daniel Siad and his alleged role in the network of Jeffrey Epstein. A key area of interest remains whether Siad was married and had a family. We'll decode that in this article.

Also read: Daniel Said dead at 69: 5 things to know about ‘Epstein trafficker’ whose name appeared 2000 times in bombshell files

Was Daniel Siad Married? What We Know About His Family Daniel Siad was not known to have ever married. Public and legal records in France do not mention a marriage registration against Daniel Siad. His profiles prior to his arrest in the Epstein network crackdown do not mention a marriage. The DOJ's files on him, along with others in the network of the late sex offender, do not mention Daniel Siad ever being married.

Similarly, when it comes to the early life and parents of Daniel Siad, there is little information available about his family origins. It is known that he was born in Algeria in 1957, moved to Sweden in 1980 and then to France. The names of the 69-year-old's parents were never made public.

Alongside his work in the modelling industry, Daniel Siad was also a former activist. He was a key part of the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylia (MAK) in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. He dissociated from the movement after being named in the Epstein probe.