Was Daniel Siad married? Details on family amid key Epstein model scout's mystery death in Paris
Daniel Siad was never publicly known to be married, and no spouse or parents have been identified. Born in Algeria, he later distanced himself from MAK.
The Jeffrey Epstein saga is back in focus months after the Department of Justice's release of the Epstein probe files. Siad, a French modeling scout who allegedly recruited young girls for Epstein, was found dead inside a Paris apartment in mysterious circumstances. He was 69.
While the Epstein saga had gone under the carpet in the past few months, Siad's death- that too under mysterious circumstances, is raising a lot of eyebrows. Siad was first linked to Epstein after late French model scout and alleged trafficker Jean-Luc Brunel told investigators about the late sex offender's network. The Epstein files mention him over 2000 times in various contexts. Siad, however, has maintained his innocence, claiming that his relationship with Epstein was "strictly professional."
Also read: Daniel Siad cause of death: Model recruiter who introduced young women to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in France
Officials in Paris, France said that Daniel Siad's body was found in the Nanterre region of the city on Monday evening. As of now, police have not indicated foul play, even as details surrounding the 69-year-old's passing remain sketchy. His lawyer, Meyna Arab-Tigrine, said Siad died from a heart attack.
An autopsy will be carried out, and his cause of death will be known after that, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office said.
Meanwhile, the death has sparked a lot of interest in Daniel Siad and his alleged role in the network of Jeffrey Epstein. A key area of interest remains whether Siad was married and had a family. We'll decode that in this article.
Also read: Daniel Said dead at 69: 5 things to know about ‘Epstein trafficker’ whose name appeared 2000 times in bombshell files
Was Daniel Siad Married? What We Know About His Family
Daniel Siad was not known to have ever married. Public and legal records in France do not mention a marriage registration against Daniel Siad. His profiles prior to his arrest in the Epstein network crackdown do not mention a marriage. The DOJ's files on him, along with others in the network of the late sex offender, do not mention Daniel Siad ever being married.
Similarly, when it comes to the early life and parents of Daniel Siad, there is little information available about his family origins. It is known that he was born in Algeria in 1957, moved to Sweden in 1980 and then to France. The names of the 69-year-old's parents were never made public.
Alongside his work in the modelling industry, Daniel Siad was also a former activist. He was a key part of the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylia (MAK) in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. He dissociated from the movement after being named in the Epstein probe.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More