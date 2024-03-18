Queen of Tears breaks into double-digit ratings with just 4th episode, Doctor Slump finale sees a rise

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears has surged to the pinnacle of the ratings chart with its latest episode release. The new tvN rom-com has entered its second week of premiering with a bang. The show appears to have already garnered the fan base necessary to navigate through all 16 episodes seamlessly. Meanwhile, the JTBC show Doctor Slump concluded its schedule with a decent rating despite experiencing a slight dip from its previous one. Both K-dramas are presently streaming on Netflix for global audiences. Queen of Tears(tvn IG)

Queen of Tears ratings soar to double-digit

On March 17, 2024, Queen of Tears aired its fourth episode, concluding the week with an average nationwide rating of 13.0 percent, which represents an impressive boost of 3.4 percent from the previous night. Additionally, as reported by Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of Kim Soo Hyun’s K-drama secured the top spot in its time slot across all channels.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: The Idea of You OTT release date: Catch Anne Hathaway’s sizzling chemistry with Nicholas Galitzine

Queen of Tears plot

Queen of Tears tells the story of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, a married couple whose seemingly perfect love match crumbles under the pressure of Hae In's family, a Korean chaebol (conglomerate). Despite a love marriage, and sharing an eternal bond, they appear to have bypassed the honeymoon phase entirely. Standing on the brink of getting divorced, the narrative takes an unexpected turn with Hae In’s medical condition. The rare condition starts bringing them close to each other once again. Instead of focusing on the breakdown, it explores their journey of rediscovering love and building a new foundation for their relationship after everything falls apart.

Also read: Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's Hawaii date photos surface; Dispatch confirms relationship timeline

Doctor Slump ends with a decent ratings

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump wrapped up their broadcast on March 17. The 16th and final episode of the medical rom-com garnered an average nationwide rating of 6.5 percent, marking a 1.4 percent increase from its previous episode.

KBS 2TV's Live Your Own Life also concluded its broadcast schedule with its finale, achieving an impressive average nationwide rating of 22.0 percent, the highest for the day.