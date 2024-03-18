The Idea of You OTT release date: Catch Anne Hathaway’s sizzling chemistry with Nicholas Galitzine

Get ready to fall in Love (again)! But, with a fresh idea. Based on a novel by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, debuted at SXSW on Saturday. The film promises a heartwarming escape with its laugh-out-loud romantic comedy. Early reaction is electric, with audiences raving about the film's sizzling chemistry and tear-jerking moments. Slated to make its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the story follows the love life of a woman in her forties who falls for a charming boy band singer in his twenties. Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine in The Idea of You.

Also read: Kim Kardashian blasted for ‘distasteful’ Kate Middleton remark and ‘fueling’ conspiracy theory

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Idea of You OTT release date

With Michael Showalter directing, the romantic comedy is set to debut on OTT platforms on May 2, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is bankrolled by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with other studios. A premiere for the same recently took place at SXSW (South by Southwest Film, Music, and Media Festival of Austin, Texas) on March 16, 2024.

The Idea of You review

The initial buzz surrounding the film highlights why 'The Idea of You' is a must-watch, thanks to the undeniable chemistry between Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The newest rom-com edition takes an exciting twist on the classic May-December romance. Solène (Hathaway), a single mom, finds herself falling for a young pop star (Galitzine) after a hilarious case of mistaken identity lands her amidst a group of Coachella-bound teenagers.

What begins as confusion blossoms into a sweet, yet complex, love story. A mother of one is forced to navigate the challenges of age difference, public scrutiny, and the unique dynamic of being a mom whose teenage daughter idolizes the very boy band her heart desires.

Also read: Netflix's Queen of Tears peaks in ratings with Kim Soo Hyun’s comeback; Park Hyung Sik’s drama slumps

“I love you so much. You have no idea the gift that you’ve just given us with your responsiveness, by being so connected to every little nuance in this. I will never forget this screening,” teary-eyed Hathaway responded as she took the stage for a post-screening Q&A at Austin’s Paramount Theater, witnessing the film receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

“For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as being something that happens to you in the earliest part of your life, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming,” she continued. “So when Cathy [Schulman] and Gabrielle [Union] so generously offered me the part, I was thrilled to say yes.”