The K-drama war has begun! This season marks the epic comeback of beloved industry faces like Kim So Hyun, Park Hyung Sik, Cha Eun Woo, and more, alongside leading ladies such as Kim Ji Won and Park Shin Hye. The weekly ratings are here. Any guesses as to who is leading? Without a doubt, Queen of Tears, the new rom-com debut with a post-marriage love twist, has soared to the top in both domestic and international markets. Here is the full list. Netflix's Queen of Tears peaks in ratings with Kim So Hyun’s comeback; Park Hyung Sik’s drama slumps(Pic: JTBC, tvN)

Also read: Han So Hee replies to all malicious comments claiming her 'image sunk to bottom’ amid dating Ryu Jun Yeol

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Queen of Tears peaks in ratings

Earlier this month, tvN premiered the highly anticipated K-drama Queen of Tears" which is also streaming globally on Netflix. The series, starring Kim So Hyun and Kim Ji Won, reached its peak viewership rating in its time slot across all channels with the airing of its third episode. Previously, the debut episodes also acquired impressive ratings. And now, an average nationwide rating of 9.6 percent, marks a new personal record for the show.

Doctor Slump witnesses ratings dip ahead of finale

Despite topping Netflix charts for consecutive weeks and garnering praise for its healing premise, Doctor Slump is struggling to impress domestic audiences. The medical rom-com, starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, has seen its ratings dip to an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent as it approaches its finale on March 18th. Reports by Nielsen Korea.

Wonderful world steady in ratings

Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World has maintained a tight grip on steady ratings, scoring an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent for its latest episode.

Also read: Netflix K-drama Queen of Tears inspired by real-life marriage of Samsung’s heiress?

Flex X cop ratings skyrocket in finale week

Competing in the same time slot, Flex Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun garnered a 9.8 percent nationwide rating in the week leading up to its finale. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's Live Your Own Life maintains its popularity ahead of its finale, remaining the most-watched program on Saturday.