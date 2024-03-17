Han So Hee replies to all malicious comments claiming her 'image sunk to bottom’

South Korean actress Han So Hee is currently facing heavy criticism for her handling of a dating rumor. Known for her roles in K-dramas like Nevertheless and Gyeongseong creature Han So Hee on March 15 was romantically linked to Reply 1988 star Ryu Jun Yeol. The actor had recently ended his seven-year relationship with another South Korean actress, Hyeri, his co-star in the drama. Following rumors of their involvement, a social media feud erupted between the two women, prompting their agencies to intervene. Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup mystery resurfaces as she unfollows him amid dating rumors with Han So Hee.(Hyeri- Creative Group ING,Ryu Jun Yeol- C-JeS Studios,Han So Hee-9ATO Entertainment))

Han So Hee responds with apology amid fan outcry

The industry A-lister, who recently featured on BTS member Jungkook’s solo track Seven featuring Latto, is facing backlash not only from Hyeri’s fandom but also from her own. “Your image f*cking sunk to the bottom.” Someone commented on her blog post. Responding to the same Han So Hee wrote, “ I’m sad because I know that my precious image was created by the support of my fans and everyone rather than myself. Even if I fall because of this matter, I will take it to heed.”

The actress has since been handling most of the malicious comments on her own. Responding to another such comment, she wrote, “Rather than getting swept up in, I am very much at fault in this incident. Starting with my Instagram story, I think I made a small matter snowball into something big.”

Referring to the timeline of their dating and breakup with Hyeri, she said, the timing of their breakup wasn’t something I heard personally [from Ryu Jun Yeol]. I wrote that based on an article from June of last year, but if it was out of line, I’ll delete it. I was trying to prove that we didn’t get together while he was still dating [Hyeri], but I think this was rude as well.”

Everything that happened between Han So Hee and Hyeri

Upon the emergence of rumors about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship, his ex, Hyeri, took to Instagram to share a cryptic note. In response, the My Name star replied "I don’t like people who have a lover, nor do I give them space, interest, or establish a relationship under the guise of friendship, nor do I meddle in other people’s relationships.” But just a day after, Jun Yeol’s agency confirmed the dating news.

But things didn’t stop there because soon their dating timeline started bothering fans who believed that the former lovebirds broke up because So Hee entered into the picture. Later, penning a personal note herself, the Nevertheless actress refuted all those allegations and even apologised to Hyeri and fans for her misconduct. Also read: Han So Hee confirms dating Ryu Jun Yeol, apologises to Hyeri with personal note