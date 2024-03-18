Kim Kardashian blasted for ‘distasteful’ Kate Middleton remark and ‘fueling’ conspiracy theory

American model Kim Kardashian is facing internet backlash for allegedly spreading rumors about the Royals. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is currently the most talked-about person online, among media outlets and royal followers. With each passing day, conspiracy theories about her whereabouts post mysterious surgery spread like wildfire, while Kensington Palace awaits the right time for the princess's public appearance. American model Kim Kardashian is facing internet backlash for allegedly spreading rumors about the Princess of Wales amid mounting 'missing' theories(Pic- Kim Kardashian IG, AP)

Kim Kardashian jokes about Kate Middleton

Kim Kardashian seems quite engrossed in internet gossip lately. The 43-year-old turned to social media to share her latest stylist outfit, but what’s up with the caption? The caption which reads, “On my way to go find Kate”, raised some eyebrows. It referenced the Princess of Wales and ongoing rumors about her absence from public appearances. Some found it quite humorous, while others were disappointed by her "irresponsible" behavior and slammed it as a ‘distasteful’ remark.

Kim Kardashian slammed for her Kate Middleton ‘remarks’

In January, Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery, after temporarily halting her royal duties. Later, the palace announced she wouldn't return to public duties until Easter. However, her prolonged absence from the public eye gave rise to wild internet speculation, which only intensified after the photoshop scandal.

Kim's post and joke didn't sit well with many of her fans, who called her out for this behavior. One fan commented, "Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors." This comment sparked further conversation, with others joining in to express their disapproval. Another commenter remarked, “To mock a woman who has a medical problem is so low.”

A few more chimed in too. "It's not like people from your family have gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons... this caption isn't it." "She doesn’t need to say everything about her life unlike you. Her silence demonstrated that she was more powerful than all the American stars combined." There was also concern that the caption would stir up even more drama.

It was previously reported that the Royal Palace is preparing to make a big announcement amid the ongoing worries, which is likely to put an end to all these reports. According to reports, BBC Events has been warned to be on the lookout for an “absolutely important” statement from the Royal Family “at any time” in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.