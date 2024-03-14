 Logan Paul calls Mike Tyson ‘too old and senile…’, brother Jake Paul reacts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Other Sports / Logan Paul calls Mike Tyson ‘too old and senile…’ in controversial claim, brother Jake Paul reacts

Logan Paul calls Mike Tyson ‘too old and senile…’ in controversial claim, brother Jake Paul reacts

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 14, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Logan Paul made a controversial claim about Mike Tyson, which was denied by his brother Jake Paul. Jake and Tyson are set to face each other in a boxing bout.

Boxing fans around the world will be treated to an epic contest when Jake Paul takes on former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 29, in Texas. The bout will be streamed on Netflix and will see Tyson return to action since November 2020, when he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match.

Logan Paul made a huge claim about Mike Tyson which was denied by his brother Jake Paul.
Logan Paul made a huge claim about Mike Tyson which was denied by his brother Jake Paul.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated bout, Jake's brother Logan made a bombshell revelation. Logan revealed that he was initially offered to face Tyson, but turned down the fight. Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan said, "For both Mike and Jake, the bag. I don’t know if you can say no. I said no to fighting Mike Tyson. I was offered it, but not on Netflix and not for a big a** bag."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | WWE strikes deal with Logan Paul and KSI's Prime, will feature brand on center of ring mat

"I’ve been asked before: ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer was, and will be, yes. I just think he’s too old, it’s crazy. He’s senile," he added.

Adding more spice to the pre-match drama, Jake rejected his brother's claims and questioned Logan's purpose behind such a statement. "We’re the ones that brought the deal to Mike Tyson. So, I don’t know why he would say that," he said.

The bout is being organised by Jake's company, Most Valuable Promotions, in partnership with Netflix. It has not yet been confirmed if it will be an actual pro fight or an exhibition match, particularly due to Tyson's age. Tyson will be 58-years-old by July, and the specifics will need to be approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which regulates boxing in the state.

YouTube influencer Paul began his professional boxing career four years ago. He has won 10 fights with six knockouts, and his only defeat came last year to Tommy Fury (half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury). Meanwhile, Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 40 by knockout.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On