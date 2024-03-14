Logan Paul calls Mike Tyson ‘too old and senile…’ in controversial claim, brother Jake Paul reacts

Boxing fans around the world will be treated to an epic contest when Jake Paul takes on former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 29, in Texas. The bout will be streamed on Netflix and will see Tyson return to action since November 2020, when he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. Logan Paul made a huge claim about Mike Tyson which was denied by his brother Jake Paul.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated bout, Jake's brother Logan made a bombshell revelation. Logan revealed that he was initially offered to face Tyson, but turned down the fight. Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan said, "For both Mike and Jake, the bag. I don’t know if you can say no. I said no to fighting Mike Tyson. I was offered it, but not on Netflix and not for a big a** bag."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I’ve been asked before: ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer was, and will be, yes. I just think he’s too old, it’s crazy. He’s senile," he added.

Adding more spice to the pre-match drama, Jake rejected his brother's claims and questioned Logan's purpose behind such a statement. "We’re the ones that brought the deal to Mike Tyson. So, I don’t know why he would say that," he said.

The bout is being organised by Jake's company, Most Valuable Promotions, in partnership with Netflix. It has not yet been confirmed if it will be an actual pro fight or an exhibition match, particularly due to Tyson's age. Tyson will be 58-years-old by July, and the specifics will need to be approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which regulates boxing in the state.

YouTube influencer Paul began his professional boxing career four years ago. He has won 10 fights with six knockouts, and his only defeat came last year to Tommy Fury (half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury). Meanwhile, Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 40 by knockout.