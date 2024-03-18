Zendaya and beau Tom Holland jam together on Whitney Houston's hits at Indian Wells

Who needs fan chants when you have Whitney Houston? Zendaya and Tom Holland stole the show at the BNP Paribas Open, belting out classics together. The Hollywood A-listers were spotted exuding cool couple vibes in matching casual outfits at the Indian Wells Open on Sunday, March 17. Between sets and selfies, it seems these two found a winning harmony off the court. Zendaya and Tom Holland steal the show at Indian Wells Finals with Whitney Houston sing-along(Pic credit: Via X)

Zendaya and Tom Holland Belt Out Whitney Houston's classic

The pulsating rhythm of Whitney Houston's 2022 track, I Wanna Dance with Somebody seemed to vibrate straight through the court at the Indian Wells Finals. Zendaya and Tom Holland, casually swiping through their phones suddenly started jamming together with their own renditions of the song. The ‘power couple’ of Hollywood was there to watch the women's final of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari.

Zendaya, soon to star in the tennis flick Challengers, sported her on-screen persona at the Indian Wells Finals. Donning a chic white Louis Vuitton sweater and matching tennis skirt, she looked adorable in a no-makeup look. Tom Holland, on the other hand, went for a more laid-back look. He complimented her style in a casual yet crisp attire- a brown button-down with white piping layered over a white t-shirt paired up with brown pants. They were sitting in front of the grandstands at Stadium 1 and were able to watch Iga Swiatek play her way to victory.

All about Challengers starring Zendaya

The couple’s Tennis outing came a few days before the release of Challengers, a movie starring Zendaya as professional tennis player Tashi Donaldson. Also spotlighting Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 26. Challengers tells the story of Tashi, who becomes a coach and tries to turn her mediocre tennis player husband into a world-renowned Grand Slam champion. Things go smoothly until he goes on a losing streak, and Tashi decides to sign him up for a ‘challenger’ event.