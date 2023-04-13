‘I Felt like a diva’, Kerry Washington opens about Whitney Houston's iconic dress at the Tonight Show

Kerry Washington took the American Black Film Festival Honors by storm with a show-stopping fashion statement that made her stand out among the rest. The Scandal star walked the red carpet in a stunning red velvet dress that was far from ordinary but a true piece of fashion history. Kerry Washington at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kerry Washington revealed the significance of the dress, saying, “This dress is really special because this is an archival dress. It was a dress worn by Whitney Houston in 1996.”

The striking halter dress was designed by Marc Bouwer and was the exact same dress worn by the late Whitney Houston at the BET Walk of Fame Awards Gala in 1996. Washington was visibly thrilled to wear such a legendary gown, sharing an Instagram video of herself lip-syncing to Houston’s hit song “I Have Nothing” in the archival style.

Kerry Washington also expressed her admiration for Whitney Houston, saying, “You want to talk about Black excellence.. That's Whitney Houston." The Scandal star made it clear that she wore the dress as a way to honor the late diva, solidifying the significance of the moment.

Washington's stylist, Law Roach, also shared photos of both the Scandal star and Whitney Houston wearing the iconic dress on Instagram, cementing the dress's cultural significance.

Also read | Jonas Brothers bring the disco fever to The Tonight Show with surprise 'Stayin' Alive' cover

For Kerry Washington, wearing Whitney Houston's archival dress was a tremendous honor that made her feel like a diva herself. Her unforgettable appearance on the red carpet left an indelible mark, and her tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston was a touching nod to a true icon.