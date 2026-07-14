What happened to Joe Amabile? ‘Bachelor’ star reveals diagnosis and surgery plans: ‘Wasn’t expecting this’

The 40-year-old reality star said the lesion “looks to be a glioma,” a type of brain tumor. He added that the condition was detected at a “really early” stage and that he will undergo a craniotomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in two weeks to remove and test the tumor.

Amabile, known to fans as “Grocery Store Joe” from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise , shared the health update on Instagram, saying doctors discovered a “blueberry-sized” lesion on his brain following an MRI scan.

Former ‘Bachelor’ franchise star Joe Amabile has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an early-stage brain tumor and is preparing to undergo surgery.

“It’s been a wild couple weeks. Definitely wasn’t expecting this,” Amabile said in the video while discussing his diagnosis. “I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Oh, something like this never happens to me.’ And here I am.”

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Joe Amabile shares brain tumor diagnosis In a post accompanying the video, Amabile said the past month had been filled with “a lot of ups and downs” but said he was trying to stay hopeful.

“I’m doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends,” he wrote.

The reality star also explained why he decided to publicly share the news, saying he had initially been unsure about discussing his health situation online.

“I’ve gone back and forth about what I wanted to share on social media but ultimately this is now part of my life now, so might as well. Onto a new journey,” Amabile wrote.

What is a glioma? A glioma is a type of tumor that develops from glial cells, which help support nerve cells in the brain. According to medical experts, some gliomas are non-cancerous and grow slowly, while others can be cancerous and grow more aggressively.

Symptoms associated with gliomas can vary depending on the location and size of the tumor. Possible symptoms include headaches, nausea, confusion, memory problems, vision changes and seizures.

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Gliomas are more commonly found in people between the ages of 45 and 65, though different types of brain tumors can occur among younger people as well. Experts say there is currently no known way to prevent gliomas.

Joe Amabile’s journey on ‘The Bachelor’ franchise Amabile first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, where he earned the nickname “Grocery Store Joe” because of his background as a grocery store owner.

Although his time on the show was brief, he became a fan favorite and later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. During the franchise series, he met Serena Pitt, and the two eventually got engaged and married.