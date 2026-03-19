Joseph Duggar mugshot released: See photo as former reality TV star is arrested for child abuse

Authorities in Washington County, Arkansas, have released the mugshot of former reality TV star Joseph Duggar following his arrest on Wednesday. The 31-year-old, known for his appearances on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, faces serious allegations involving the sexual abuse of a minor. The arrest, executed by the Tontitown Police Department, stems from an investigation into a 2020 incident. (Washington County Sheriff's Department)

Details of the charges According to jail records viewed by PEOPLE, Duggar was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 3:59 pm local time on March 18, 2026. He is currently facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior by a person 18 or older.

The arrest, executed by the Tontitown Police Department, stems from an investigation into a 2020 incident. Authorities allege that the misconduct occurred while Duggar was vacationing with a family in Panama City Beach, Florida.

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Allegations and investigation The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released a statement detailing the accusations. Investigators allege that Duggar molested a 9-year-old girl during the Florida trip. According to the BCSO, Duggar manipulated the victim’s clothing and touched her inappropriately while they were sitting together.

The BCSO statement noted that “the victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology.”

The case gained momentum after the victim participated in a forensic interview. Law enforcement officials stated that when the victim’s father confronted the former TV personality, Duggar “allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives.”

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Family history and next steps Duggar’s arrest follows the high-profile 2021 conviction of his older brother, Josh Duggar, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Joseph Duggar is currently held in Arkansas awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida, where the crimes are alleged to have occurred. While a specific timeline for his transfer has not been released, court records indicate he is scheduled for a court appearance on March 20, 2026.

Neither the Bay County Sheriff’s Office nor representatives for the Duggar family have offered additional comments at this time.