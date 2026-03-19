Joseph Duggar mugshot released: See photo as former reality TV star is arrested for child abuse
Joseph Duggar, former reality TV star, arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor in Arkansas.
Authorities in Washington County, Arkansas, have released the mugshot of former reality TV star Joseph Duggar following his arrest on Wednesday. The 31-year-old, known for his appearances on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, faces serious allegations involving the sexual abuse of a minor.
Details of the charges
According to jail records viewed by PEOPLE, Duggar was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 3:59 pm local time on March 18, 2026. He is currently facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior by a person 18 or older.
The arrest, executed by the Tontitown Police Department, stems from an investigation into a 2020 incident. Authorities allege that the misconduct occurred while Duggar was vacationing with a family in Panama City Beach, Florida.
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Allegations and investigation
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released a statement detailing the accusations. Investigators allege that Duggar molested a 9-year-old girl during the Florida trip. According to the BCSO, Duggar manipulated the victim’s clothing and touched her inappropriately while they were sitting together.
The BCSO statement noted that “the victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology.”
The case gained momentum after the victim participated in a forensic interview. Law enforcement officials stated that when the victim’s father confronted the former TV personality, Duggar “allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives.”
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Family history and next steps
Duggar’s arrest follows the high-profile 2021 conviction of his older brother, Josh Duggar, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence for possession of child sexual abuse material.
Joseph Duggar is currently held in Arkansas awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida, where the crimes are alleged to have occurred. While a specific timeline for his transfer has not been released, court records indicate he is scheduled for a court appearance on March 20, 2026.
Neither the Bay County Sheriff’s Office nor representatives for the Duggar family have offered additional comments at this time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More