Who is Joseph Duggar? All on wife Kendra and their children amid reality TV star's arrest
Joseph Duggar arrested on child abuse charges tied to a 2022 case; arrest draws attention to his family: wife Kendra and their four children.
Joseph Garrett Duggar, now 31, who appeared on the TLC show '19 Kids and Counting' has been arrested for the molestation and sexual abuse of a now 14-year-old victim, in Panama City Beach, Florida in 2022.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested him and charged the reality TV star with on multiple counts of offense against a victim under 12.
The arrest has brought focus on the Duggar family: Joseph and his wife Kendra Renee Caldwell, and their four children. The couple run an extremely popular Instagram page where they post family content. The page has over 500,000 followers.
The incident took place when Joseph Duggar was on vacation. The victim in question was nine years old and reportedly participated in a recent forensic investigation in which several key details of the case were revealed. The probe followed the arrest of Duggar.
In this article, we will take a look at what is known about the family of Joseph Duggar.
Joseph Duggar family: All On Kendra Duggar And Their Four Children
Joseph Duggar has been married to Kendra Renee Duggar (nee Caldwell) since September 8, 2017. They have four children together and they feature regularly in the Instagram posts of the Duggar family.
Their four children are: son Garrett David, born in June 2018), daughters Addison Renee, born in November 2019, and Brooklyn Praise, born in February 2021, and son Justus Joseph.
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For instance, here's one Instagram post in which the Duggar family can be seen with three of their children:
The Duggar family gained widespread fame through TLC's reality series 19 Kids and Counting, which aired from 2008 to 2015. The show featured parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raising their 19 children under strict conservative Christian values.
Joseph Duggar was one of the 19 children featured in the show. He and Kendra found fame post the TLC show through social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More