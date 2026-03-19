Who is Joseph Duggar? All on wife Kendra and their children amid reality TV star's arrest

Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested him and charged the reality TV star with on multiple counts of offense against a victim under 12.

Joseph Garrett Duggar, now 31, who appeared on the TLC show '19 Kids and Counting' has been arrested for the molestation and sexual abuse of a now 14-year-old victim, in Panama City Beach, Florida in 2022.

The arrest has brought focus on the Duggar family: Joseph and his wife Kendra Renee Caldwell, and their four children. The couple run an extremely popular Instagram page where they post family content. The page has over 500,000 followers.

The incident took place when Joseph Duggar was on vacation. The victim in question was nine years old and reportedly participated in a recent forensic investigation in which several key details of the case were revealed. The probe followed the arrest of Duggar.

In this article, we will take a look at what is known about the family of Joseph Duggar.

Joseph Duggar family: All On Kendra Duggar And Their Four Children Joseph Duggar has been married to Kendra Renee Duggar (nee Caldwell) since September 8, 2017. They have four children together and they feature regularly in the Instagram posts of the Duggar family.

Their four children are: son Garrett David, born in June 2018), daughters Addison Renee, born in November 2019, and Brooklyn Praise, born in February 2021, and son Justus Joseph.

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For instance, here's one Instagram post in which the Duggar family can be seen with three of their children: