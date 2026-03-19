Was Wes Watson arrested? Fitness YouTuber's alleged new rap sheet surfaces; shocking charges

However, Ht.com could not independently verify the records. Though social media posts claimed that Watson was arrested, there seems to be no confirmed reports of the same.

However, on Wednesday, a fresh rap sheet on Watson surfaced, allegedly from Broward County jail, which also included his mugshot. The arrest record has five charges related to violence and battery.

Fitness YouTuber Wes Watson, who has over 600,000 followers on YouTube, has reportedly been arrested again in Broward County, Florida . Watson, an ex-conman, spent time at a California jail and often shares stories from his prison life with his followers.

The unconfirmed rap sheet lists multiple serious charges, including robbery by sudden snatching without a weapon, felony battery, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony related to a dating violence case. All charges are marked as pending trial.

The records also show that no bond has been set, suggesting that the probe may be in the early stages.

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Who Is Wes Watson? Wes Watson is a YouTuber and entrepreneur best known for his YouTube channel GP Penitentiary Life (now Wes Watson). e shares raw stories from his time in California prison.

Born and raised in San Diego as a surfer and skater who started dealing marijuana at 14, Watson served about 10 years for assault, battery, and related charges. He was released in 2018.

After his release, he built Watson Fit, a coaching brand that quickly generated high revenue through programs and sales funnels. Within around a year of the brand's launch, Watson claimed millionaire status.

He frequently talks about his time in prison, even writing a book called 'Non-Negotiable: Ten Years Incarcerated—Creating the Unbreakable Mindset' and runs a podcast on prison life philosophy.