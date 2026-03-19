Was Wes Watson arrested? Fitness YouTuber's alleged new rap sheet surfaces; shocking charges
Fitness YouTuber Wes Watson reportedly arrested in Florida on battery charges, but records remain unverified and no official confirmation has been made.
Fitness YouTuber Wes Watson, who has over 600,000 followers on YouTube, has reportedly been arrested again in Broward County, Florida. Watson, an ex-conman, spent time at a California jail and often shares stories from his prison life with his followers.
However, on Wednesday, a fresh rap sheet on Watson surfaced, allegedly from Broward County jail, which also included his mugshot. The arrest record has five charges related to violence and battery.
However, Ht.com could not independently verify the records. Though social media posts claimed that Watson was arrested, there seems to be no confirmed reports of the same.
Here's the viral post:
The unconfirmed rap sheet lists multiple serious charges, including robbery by sudden snatching without a weapon, felony battery, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony related to a dating violence case. All charges are marked as pending trial.
The records also show that no bond has been set, suggesting that the probe may be in the early stages.
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Who Is Wes Watson?
Wes Watson is a YouTuber and entrepreneur best known for his YouTube channel GP Penitentiary Life (now Wes Watson). e shares raw stories from his time in California prison.
Born and raised in San Diego as a surfer and skater who started dealing marijuana at 14, Watson served about 10 years for assault, battery, and related charges. He was released in 2018.
After his release, he built Watson Fit, a coaching brand that quickly generated high revenue through programs and sales funnels. Within around a year of the brand's launch, Watson claimed millionaire status.
He frequently talks about his time in prison, even writing a book called 'Non-Negotiable: Ten Years Incarcerated—Creating the Unbreakable Mindset' and runs a podcast on prison life philosophy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More