Jimmy Gracey: Cops say ‘foul play’ as Alabama student goes missing in Barcelona; family opens up

A University of Alabama student who vanished in Barcelona during spring break is now the subject of a foul play investigation, as Spanish police review CCTV footage showing him leaving a nightclub with another person in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police suspect foul play in the disappearance of Alabama student Jimmy Gracey in Barcelona after he was last seen leaving a nightclub. (Facebook)

What do we know so far? James also know as ‘Jimmy’ Gracey who is 20 and was last seen around 3pm outside the Shoko nightclub in Barcelona. He was visiting friends who were studying there for spring break. He went out with them on Monday night but never returned to his Airbnb.

A reporter Gisela Macedo told CBS 42 that police checked CCTV footage from outside the club. The video shows Jimmy leaving with another person. Because of this, police now think foul play may be involved in his disappearance.

Police are now searching areas around the city’s nightlife spots and the place where he was staying. So far, they have not identified any suspects.

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Family speaks out Jimmy’s family has made emotional appeals for help.

“Our family is deeply concerned about James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey, who has been missing in Barcelona since the early morning hours of March 17," they said in a statement on Wednesday.

They added that, “Jimmy is a 20-year-old University of Alabama student visiting friends abroad during spring break. He was last seen around 3:00 AM CET at the Shoko nightclub in the Port Olimpic area.”

“Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends,” they added.

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Friends say ‘This isn’t like him' Friends say his disappearance is very unusual.

According to the reports of The Sun, one friend said, “This is super tough on all of us right now… The whole thing is so confusing. I just want to see him again.”

Another added, “Jimmy has a good head on his shoulders and this isn’t like him to go missing drunk like this.”

The University of Alabama also released a statement and wrote, “James Paul Gracey is a UA student on a personal trip. UA staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible.”

Police are continuing their investigation but have not shared further details.