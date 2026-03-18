Jimmy Gracey missing: 5 things about University of Alabama student who vanished in Barcelona; parents make urgent plea

James Paul Gracey who goes by Jimmy is a University of Alabama student who went missing in Barcelona, Spain, prompting his parents to issue an urgent plea. His mother, Therese Gracey put out a post about her missing son on Facebook. James Paul Gracey or Jimmy has gone missing in Barcelona, Spain, his mother posted on Facebook. (Facebook/Therese Marren Gracey)

In another post, she added “If anyone has seen this guy, please call me or message me. Please share. +1-773-484-0160”. People close to Gracey also shared the news of his disappearance.

“This hits very close to home. This is the boyfriend of one of my daughter’s close friends. His name is James Paul Gracey but goes by Jimmy. He went missing Tuesday morning (3/17) around 340 am after leaving a nightclub called Shoko in Barcelona, Spain while on a Spring Break trip. He’s a University of Alabama student and apparently a really good kid- I don’t personally know him but know his girlfriend, Kenna, and know all that love him are devastated,” a person wrote, sharing a photo of the missing student.

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“It’s a very long shot but I have many international friends so if anyone was in this area and has any information please call local authorities immediately- time is of the essence,” the individual added.

Here's all you need to know about James Paul Gracey, aka Jimmy, as his family eagerly await news on the missing student.