Jimmy Gracey missing: 5 things about University of Alabama student who vanished in Barcelona; parents make urgent plea
James Paul Gracey who goes by Jimmy is a University of Alabama student who went missing in Barcelona, Spain, prompting his parents to issue an urgent plea.
James Paul Gracey who goes by Jimmy is a University of Alabama student who went missing in Barcelona, Spain, prompting his parents to issue an urgent plea. His mother, Therese Gracey put out a post about her missing son on Facebook.
In another post, she added “If anyone has seen this guy, please call me or message me. Please share. +1-773-484-0160”. People close to Gracey also shared the news of his disappearance.
“This hits very close to home. This is the boyfriend of one of my daughter’s close friends. His name is James Paul Gracey but goes by Jimmy. He went missing Tuesday morning (3/17) around 340 am after leaving a nightclub called Shoko in Barcelona, Spain while on a Spring Break trip. He’s a University of Alabama student and apparently a really good kid- I don’t personally know him but know his girlfriend, Kenna, and know all that love him are devastated,” a person wrote, sharing a photo of the missing student.
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“It’s a very long shot but I have many international friends so if anyone was in this area and has any information please call local authorities immediately- time is of the essence,” the individual added.
Here's all you need to know about James Paul Gracey, aka Jimmy, as his family eagerly await news on the missing student.
James Paul Gracey aka Jimmy: 5 things to know
- Gracey is from Elmhurst, Illinois. He is 20 years old. Gracey was in Barcelona on Spring Break.
- He graduated from Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and is a third-year student at the University of Alabama.
- Family members noted that Gracey was last seen outside Shôko, a beachfront nightclub, around 3 am on Tuesday. His mother shared on Facebook that Gracey had not returned to the bed and breakfast where he was staying. “He was last seen by his friend at Shoko around 3 am. The friend was leaving but Jimmy stayed,” she added.
- Police are believed to be in possession of Gracey's phone, his mother shared, without elaborating how they got their hands on it. As per the family, Gracey was visiting friends studying in Barcelona.
- Gracey is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants and a gold rhinestone cross, his mother detailed on the Facebook posts.
Following the news of the disappearance, a University of Alabama spokesperson responded to the media, and said “James Paul Gracey is a UA student on a personal trip. UA staff are in touch with the family and those associated with them to offer support and assistance in any way possible.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More