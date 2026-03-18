Nancy Guthrie: Tommaso Cioni speaks out for first time amid kidnapping; ex-SWAT gives big update on Annie, Savannah

The new video was shared by former FBI Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has shared her expert opinions on the case.

However, public speculation about Cioni and his wife, Annie Guthrie , continued as the octogenarian had had dinner with her daughter – who reportedly lives close by – the night before she was reported missing. As per reports, Cioni had then dropped her home, making them among the last people to see her before the disappearance.

There was a lot of interest in Cioni after former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that he might be a suspect in the case. This was since quashed by law enforcement and later Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also clarified that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case.

Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie 's son-in-law was seen on camera and allegedly spoke out for the first time amid the ongoing case. The 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

The video shows a person saying they're just ‘filming the road’ when asked about their activity, and the person then follows up with ‘I’ll leave'. The individual can be heard saying that it was Cioni and that it was the ‘first time’ they had seen him and talk.

Notably, what Cioni said could not be heard on the video, but the former FBI agent noted that Guthrie's son in law had said “Please leave me alone...”. Several YouTube sleuths and content creators have descended on Tucson and have been set up base near Guthrie and Cioni's houses to film content about the kidnapping case.

Cioni's reaction comes after Annie and he were given the all clear by cops, and the last thing – that is their vehicle – was also reportedly returned to them. Speculation had been rife over why authorities were holding onto the car though they had clarified that it was taking them time to put it back together after taking it apart from evidence. However, recent photos have shown what appears to be the blue Honda that belongs to Annie and Cioni, putting all speculations about them to bed.

Annie, Savannah polygraph update Meanwhile, Chad Ayers, a former SWAT team leader, appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show and indicated to the host that it was time to move on from the brother-in-law and sister of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie.

“As of about two hours ago, Megyn, I can report from a very, very reliable source that is boots on the ground there that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office have no leads. No solid suspects. And this is from someone boots on the ground that I trust. They have no solid leads,” the former law enforcement official said.

The ex-SWAT leader continued “I can also report that it has been confirmed this morning-and I'm sure we all assume this-that every family member passed polygraphs with flying colors.”

To this Kelly replied “That information is huge. So then that means-I don't know, some people don't believe in the polygraphs, I do-but if that's true, then we can move on from the brother-in-law and the sister.”