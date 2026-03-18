Nancy Guthrie: Woman's pajamas found near home sparks fear; cops share chilling information about kidnapping suspect

January 11 has emerged as a key date in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, after the 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. People put up posters as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. (Getty Images via AFP) Now, two law enforcement sources have told Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz why January 11 has emerged as a key date in the kidnapping case. “Two law enforcement sources say that's the date the image on the right was taken, showing the masked suspect without his backpack or gun,” Ruiz shared on X, sharing the photos from Guthrie's home camera. Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's pants, knee brace found near Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's home? Pic with Savannah Guthrie sparks buzz “Authorities have, at different times, asked for neighbors to check their home security systems for the entire month of January, the night of Jan. 11, and the hours surrounding Guthrie’s disappearance, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The masked suspect remains unidentified. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million for information that leads to Nancy's recovery,” he added on the X post.

It has been over a month that authorities have continued to search for Guthrie but have not found her. They have not released any more information about the suspect yet. Based on the footage from Guthrie's home, the FBI which is assisting the Pima County Sheriff's Department in the case, released a suspect description, putting him down as as a male 5'9"–5'10" with an average build, who was seen in a mask, gloves, and carrying a 25-liter black Ozark Trail hiker backpack. Nancy Guthrie update: Pajamas found near home spark fear Meanwhile, a pair of woman's pajamas were found near Guthrie's home sparking fears. This discovery was shared online some days back after a YouTube sleuth pointed it out. “What appears to be women’s pajamas found in the search for Nancy Guthrie,” a person wrote, sharing the clip on X.