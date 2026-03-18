Nancy Guthrie: Woman's pajamas found near home sparks fear; cops share chilling information about kidnapping suspect
January 11 has emerged as a key date in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, after the 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1.
January 11 has emerged as a key date in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, after the 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.
Now, two law enforcement sources have told Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz why January 11 has emerged as a key date in the kidnapping case. “Two law enforcement sources say that's the date the image on the right was taken, showing the masked suspect without his backpack or gun,” Ruiz shared on X, sharing the photos from Guthrie's home camera.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's pants, knee brace found near Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's home? Pic with Savannah Guthrie sparks buzz
“Authorities have, at different times, asked for neighbors to check their home security systems for the entire month of January, the night of Jan. 11, and the hours surrounding Guthrie’s disappearance, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The masked suspect remains unidentified. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million for information that leads to Nancy's recovery,” he added on the X post.
It has been over a month that authorities have continued to search for Guthrie but have not found her. They have not released any more information about the suspect yet. Based on the footage from Guthrie's home, the FBI which is assisting the Pima County Sheriff's Department in the case, released a suspect description, putting him down as as a male 5'9"–5'10" with an average build, who was seen in a mask, gloves, and carrying a 25-liter black Ozark Trail hiker backpack.
Nancy Guthrie update: Pajamas found near home spark fear
Meanwhile, a pair of woman's pajamas were found near Guthrie's home sparking fears. This discovery was shared online some days back after a YouTube sleuth pointed it out.
“What appears to be women’s pajamas found in the search for Nancy Guthrie,” a person wrote, sharing the clip on X.
There is no confirmation that this belongs to Guthrie. Authorities, however, believe that she was taken from her bedroom. Guthrie is believed to have had dinner with her daughter Annie, the night before she was reported missing. Her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni reportedly dropped her off home after that.
When people saw the clip of the woman's pajamas online, they reacted expressing fears. “Oh, this could be from Nancy?,” one person asked. Another added “How frightening , nano should check it just in case,” referring to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
Yet another person had remarked “Family would recognize that pajama if NG's.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More