Nancy Guthrie's pants, knee brace found near Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's home? Pic with Savannah Guthrie sparks buzz

Riches, sharing the photos of the pant and knee brace on X wrote “Pants & knee brace found in a wash by Annie Guthrie & Tommaso's home. We notified authorities.” He then shared a photo of Guthrie and Savannah, which has been doing the rounds on social media for some time. “Nancy Guthrie wearing tan pants,” Riches added.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 by her family and authorities believe she was taken from her home in Catalina Foothills the night before.

A pair of pants and a knee brace were allegedly found near Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni 's home on Thursday, sparking a buzz. The discovery was shared online by self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, who has been covering the Nancy Guthrie case from on-ground in Tucson, Arizona. He also shared a photo of the octogenarian with her daughter, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie , where Nancy appeared to be wearing something similar.

Several people reacted to the post, with many claiming that Guthrie's photo in the ‘tan pants’ was the first thing that popped in their mind when Riches had shared his finding online.

Do the pants belong to Nancy Guthrie? “First picture that popped in my mind too,” one person said. Another added, “Omg those look like they could be a match.” However, there is no confirmation if the pants found actually belong to Guthrie. Notably, authorities believe she was taken from her home and many online also pointed out that it was way more likely she'd have been in her nightclothes.

“I would assume she would’ve been in her nightgown if she was already in bed,” one person commented. Another added “They said she was taken from her bed so I highly doubt she was wearing her day time clothes.” One person also questioned whether Guthrie wore a knee brace. “But does Nancy have a knee brace??,” the person asked. Notably, there's no information to suggest Guthrie has a knee brace. Reports have indicated that she has high blood pressure and cardiac issues, and uses a pacemaker.

The fact that the pants were found near Annie and Cioni's home, meanwhile, still caused some discussion online. The pair have been under public scrutiny since former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni might be a suspect. Since then, authorities have quashed her claims and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department is lead on the case with the FBI, has come out to state that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects. Still interest in the two has persisted, as they were among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken.

Guthrie had had dinner with her daughter, Annie, that night, and Cioni reportedly dropped her off home – which was close by – after that.