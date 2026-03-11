Annie Guthrie car in focus as new pics with Tommaso Cioni emerge amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, and new photos of daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni have sparked a buzz.
Annie Guthrie's car became a topic of conversation again after photos emerged showing Nancy Guthrie's daughter and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, together. The 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.
Among all of the Guthrie family members, Annie and Cioni have been subjected to the most public scrutiny. This is after former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case. Authorities had at the time quashed the reports, and later Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that none of the family members were suspects.
However, speculation around the two have continued since Guthrie had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Guthrie's home is reportedly close to Annie and Cioni's and the octogenarian's son-in-law reportedly dropped her off home that night.
Their vehicle was seized by the Pima County Sheriffs' Department, who have the lead on the case and the couple has reportedly not gotten it back yet. Reports have indicated that authorities intend to give it back but since it was taken apart by law enforcement, they have to put it back before returning it. This information was reportedly shared by TV journalist Nancy Grace.
Amid this, Annie and Cioni's alleged photos have emerged, sparking a buzz.
Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni photos spark buzz
Several people shared alleged photos of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni. It could not be immediately understood if the photos are from today or a previous day. However, those sharing the photos critiqued Annie choosing to hide her face.
Annie was seen wearing a hoodie with the hood up, and shades on. She also used appeared to pull the hoodie over her chin to hide the lower part of the face. Cioni, on the other hand, was seen in a tee and shades.
One person sharing the photos wrote “if this was me & I was innocent, F what anyone tells me to do - I wouldn’t be hiding my god damn face! I’d have my head held high, & be out there…Just me though.” Notably, as per law enforcement, Annie Guthrie is not a suspect and should be considered innocent.
Another person shared a photo of the couple and wrote “Annie Guthrie & her husband Tommaso Cioni. It confusing why they covered their faces while they know Nancy is missing.”
Drawing attention to the vehicle, the person added “I’m wondering if the blue Honda is Tommaso that keeps showing up at Nancy Guthrie home . Sure seems the same height.” The couple reportedly drive a Blue Honda CR-V.
