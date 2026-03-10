Did Nancy Guthrie suspect tamper with utility box near her Tucson home? Ex-FBI agent raises questions amid probe

She added, “Apparently the notion of more than 1 perpetrator is also being intimated by LE. That also has always made sense.”

“Jammers made no sense, but did the perpetrators in Nancy's abduction tamper with a nearby electrical box?” retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer wrote on X. “That makes sense and the FBI is investigating.”

A former FBI agent has questioned whether a damaged utility box that authorities are investigating in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance was tampered with by the suspect. Authorities are examining whether the damaged utility box near Nancy’s Tucson home is connected to a reported Internet outage in the area around the time she went missing, WTHR reported.

This comes after investigators asked people living in Nancy’s neighborhood whether they noticed any disruptions to their internet connections on the night of her disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI reportedly went door to door, asking residents if they noticed anything about their connectivity.

Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Nancy Guthrie is being held ‘locally’ Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that he believes Nancy is being held locally. "I don't know why. I don't have any evidence to prove that, but I just believe she's somewhere here locally," Nanos told the BBC on February 18.

Nanos has also said that the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.

Nanos previously said that the Guthrie family has been “nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” adding, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”