Did Nancy Guthrie suspect tamper with utility box near her Tucson home? Ex-FBI agent raises questions amid probe
A former FBI agent has raised questions about a damaged utility box that authorities are investigating in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
A former FBI agent has questioned whether a damaged utility box that authorities are investigating in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance was tampered with by the suspect. Authorities are examining whether the damaged utility box near Nancy’s Tucson home is connected to a reported Internet outage in the area around the time she went missing, WTHR reported.
“Jammers made no sense, but did the perpetrators in Nancy's abduction tamper with a nearby electrical box?” retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer wrote on X. “That makes sense and the FBI is investigating.”
Read More | Floodlight outside Nancy Guthrie’s home removed? Mystery deepens as new details emerge
She added, “Apparently the notion of more than 1 perpetrator is also being intimated by LE. That also has always made sense.”
This comes after investigators asked people living in Nancy’s neighborhood whether they noticed any disruptions to their internet connections on the night of her disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI reportedly went door to door, asking residents if they noticed anything about their connectivity.
Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Nancy Guthrie is being held ‘locally’
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that he believes Nancy is being held locally. "I don't know why. I don't have any evidence to prove that, but I just believe she's somewhere here locally," Nanos told the BBC on February 18.
Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack
Nanos has also said that the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.
Nanos previously said that the Guthrie family has been “nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” adding, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More