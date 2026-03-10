Did Nancy Guthrie suspect appear on streets three week before her disappearance? Neighbor gives chilling details

Amid the ongoing probe in Nancy Guthrie case, one of her neighbors stated that a suspicious person was seen at their street intently, seemingly surveying the area on a significant date before the disappearance of the 84-year-old woman. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona. (via REUTERS)

Speaking to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, Aldine Meister, a resident of Catalina Foothills, just north of Tucson, Arizona, stated, “He wasn’t going terribly quickly like a normal person who’s getting exercise. He was kind of going slowly, and when he walked by this street, he really took a long look at it.”

“I’m getting ready in the morning, and I saw him out there, so I couldn’t make out his face. He was in kind of street clothes, not shoes that you’d walk in, and he had a baseball hat really low, and he was kind of hunched over, and he was kind of looking around, and he just didn’t fit,” Meister added.

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor saw suspicious person on Jan 11 Meister, who had previously raised concerns regarding the suspicious person, stated that she saw the man on January 11, three weeks prior to the disappearance of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom.

The FBI has requested all Ring camera footage from Guthrie’s neighbors, specifically from January 11.

She revealed that she had discussed the incident with the FBI.

Nancy Guthrie missing case update Guthrie was last seen on January 31 at around 9:30 p.m. when her son-in-law dropped her off at home. Around 2:30 a.m. on February 1, her Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker lost communication with her mobile, raising the possibility that she was kidnapped at that time, according to authorities.

Authorities continue to hold out hope that she is still alive despite the fact that no suspects or persons of interest have been found and the case is now in its fifth week.

A former FBI agent stated that the blood discovered in front of Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson may suggest that she did not exit the house voluntarily, but rather was transported out.

Maureen O'Connell told NewsNation's Brian Entin that the blood splatters could represent a significant piece of evidence in the investigation.