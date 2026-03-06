Why was NBA star Dillon Brooks arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona? Mugshot released

NBA player Dillon Brooks was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The guard for the Phoenix Suns was arrested for driving under the influence at approximately 2:00 a.m. Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns was arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, Arizona, around 2 a.m. Friday. The arrest followed the Suns' loss to the Bulls. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Suns played against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening, losing the game 105-103, which brought their season record to 35-27.

According to TMZ Sports, Brooks was "respectful and cooperative before being released." A mugshot of Brooks was also made public shortly after he was released from jail.

"Brooks was transported to the Scottsdale City jail and released after the booking process was complete, around 3:30 a.m.," a police spokesperson told told Fox News Digital.

"We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," the Suns said in a statement.

