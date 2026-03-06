Why was NBA star Dillon Brooks arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona? Mugshot released
Dillon Brooks, a guard for the Phoenix Suns, was arrested for driving under the influence in Scottsdale,
NBA player Dillon Brooks was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The guard for the Phoenix Suns was arrested for driving under the influence at approximately 2:00 a.m.
The Suns played against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening, losing the game 105-103, which brought their season record to 35-27.
According to TMZ Sports, Brooks was "respectful and cooperative before being released." A mugshot of Brooks was also made public shortly after he was released from jail.
"Brooks was transported to the Scottsdale City jail and released after the booking process was complete, around 3:30 a.m.," a police spokesperson told told Fox News Digital.
"We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," the Suns said in a statement.
A look at Brooks career
Brooks has been absent for the last few weeks while he recuperates from a fractured hand. His most recent game was against the Orlando Magic on February 21, where he scored five points and achieved three rebounds in only seven minutes.
This season, Brooks is averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Prior to his tenure with the Suns in 2025, Brooks was a player for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets.
Brooks rivalry with LeBron James
Brooks has been involved in an on-court rivalry with LeBron James that traces back to the 2023 playoffs. Following a verbal exchange during and after Game 2 of their first-round matchup, Brooks delivered a low blow to James, resulting in his ejection.
The two players also engaged in several altercations back in December during a recent game between the Lakers and the Suns, which included James knocking Brooks down after some contact with the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
As the game approached its conclusion, Brooks made a crucial 3-pointer that gave the Suns a one-point lead with 12.2 seconds remaining. James charged through him and knocked him down, but Brooks quickly rose and confidently tapped James on the chest.
A referee intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further. Brooks was subsequently ejected from the game.
