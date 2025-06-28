NBA free agency 2025: Chicago Bulls shockingly trade injury-plagued Lonzo Ball to Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

The Chicago Bulls are officially parting ways with point guard Lonzo Ball after four tumultuous seasons marred by injury setbacks. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bulls have traded Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for forward Isaac Okoro just days before the NBA free agency 2025 window. The Chicago Bulls have traded point guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers after four injury-plagued seasons. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ball, who arrived in Chicago in 2021 from the New Orleans Pelicans, had signed a four-year, $85 million contract, which was aimed at anchoring the Bulls’ backcourt. However, his tenure was derailed by persistent knee injuries, which limited him to a mere 70 games over four seasons.

Lonzo Ball's journey to the Cavaliers

In his debut 2021-22 season, Ball displayed his potential as he scored an average of 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 35 games before he underwent knee surgery. The procedure, however, spiraled into a prolonged recovery, which caused him to miss the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

According to a Bleacher Report article, Lonzo returned to action this past season with 35 contests before a wrist injury cut his term short. Last season, he put up 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, starting in 14 of those games.

In spite of the injury woes, the Bulls showed renewed faith in the NBA player and signed him to a two-year $20 million extension in February of this year. However, with limited roster flexibility and ongoing uncertainty over his health, the team shifted gears, the report stated.

Lonzo Ball will join the Cavaliers, who are banking on his playmaking and two-way potential returning.

Isaac Okoro gets fresh chance in Bulls roster

In return, the Chicago Bulls have acquired Isaac Okoro, who is still looking to fulfill the promise of being the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft. His role diminished in Cleveland last season, where he averaged a career-low 6.1 points in 19.1 minutes per game on a crowded and competitive roster.

The 23-year-old will now be joining a rebuilding Bulls which could offer him more time and the opportunity to carve out a bigger role. He will reportedly be under contract for two more years as part of a three-year, $33 million deal.

With the NBA's offseason kicking into high gear, this trade could be the first of many dominoes to fall.

FAQs

What happened to Lonzo Ball?

Lonzo Ball has struggled with serious knee issues since 2022, undergoing multiple surgeries that sidelined him for two full NBA seasons before a brief return in 2024–25.

Who did Lonzo have a baby with?

Lonzo Ball shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Denise Garcia, a former college soccer player.

Why did Lonzo Ball cover his BBB tattoo?

Lonzo covered his Big Baller Brand (BBB) tattoo following his public fallout with BBB co-founder Alan Foster and the brand’s internal controversies.

Who are the three Ball brothers?

The Ball brothers are Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball (currently with the Charlotte Hornets), and LiAngelo Ball, who has played in the G League and had stints with NBA teams.