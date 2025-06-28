NBA Draft 2025: Top value picks, major surprises and other highlights you need to know

The NBA Draft 2025, held in Brooklyn, New York on June 25-26, wrapped with multiple first round twists, with fans witnessing Dallas Mavericks getting Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 pick, while Dylan Harper went to San Antonio Spurs as No. 2. Ace Bailey, a player who remained in the spotlight for the past several weeks, ultimately came off the board at No. 5 and was taken by Utah Jazz. The 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn saw the Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg as No. 1 and the San Antonio Spurs pick Dylan Harper at No. 2 among other highlights. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP)

Although the side was not one of his planned destinations, Bailey is expected to get a strong landing spot.

NBA Draft 2025: Major highlights

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, NBA draft analysts at ESPN, have shared their views on the latest developments in the league.

Favorite pick of the draft

Kasparas Jakucionis was taken by the Miami Heat at No. 20. He perfectly fits the side's roster and can easily adapt with their style and culture. Jakucionis stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 205 pounds. He is famous for his playmaking abilities that will help the side create shots in the backcourt.

Another brilliant pick was Khaman Maluach going to the Phoenix Suns at No. 10. This allows the side to address a few of their major problems that they faced during the last season.

Best value pick of the NBA Draft 2025

One of these was Liam McNeeley being drafted to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 29. Famous for his shooting prowess, McNeeley was only able to hit 32 per cent of his 3s at UConn this past season. The 6-foot-8 could be a big game changer for the side in the time to come.

Ace Bailey ended up with Utah Jazz

Amid the whole drama around his preferred destination, Ace Bailey was at last taken by the Utah Jazz. With a strong support and coaching staff, he seems to be in the right place to reach All-Star potential.

Another player who might have landed on the ideal side to maximize his talent is Egor Demin, who was picked by the Brooklyn Nets at No. 8. Going ahead, he will get several chances to play with plenty of on-ball reps.

Surprise pick

Jeremy Woo said he was "closer to fascination" after seeing the Portland Trail Blazers take Yang Hansen in its roster at No. 16.

Not many expected that the younger player would wind up within the top 20 itself during the 2025 NBA draft.

FAQs

1. Who went No. 1 in the NBA Draft?

The Dallas Mavericks got Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 pick this time.

2. What happened to Ace Bailey at the 2025 NBA Draft?

He was taken by the Utah Jazz at No. 5.

3. Where was the 2025 NBA draft held?

The event took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.