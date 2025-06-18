NBA Draft 2025: All details on date, time and location

The NBA season is winding down, and the basketball world is getting ready for the NBA Finals Game 6. Now, it is time for the NBA Draft 2025. The NBA Draft has followed a two-round format since 1989.(Representative)

Just days after one of the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers is crowned champion, attention will turn to the NBA Draft.

But when exactly will the NBA Draft 2025 be held? Here are all the details about the date, time, and venue of the much-anticipated event.

When and where will the NBA Draft 2025 be held? Details

The NBA Draft 2025 will follow a two-night format, just like last year. The first round of the event will be held on June 25, while the second round is scheduled for June 26. The timing of the event will be from 8 PM ET.

The draft process will be hosted at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York. The Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 overall pick and are widely projected to choose the Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg.

NBA Finals

If the NBA Finals drag on until Game 7, it will be just a couple of days before the NBA Draft 2025. The Oklahoma City Thunder led the series 3-2 at the end of Game 5 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. They need just one more win to lift the NBA title, while the Indiana Pacers will have to win both the remaining games to do the same.