Tempe AZ weather: Heavy rain triggers SRP power outages; flash flood warnings issued for Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Mesa
Heavy rainfall led to SRP power outages across Tempe and surrounding areas. Flash flood warnings issued for Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, Arizona State University.
Tempe, Arizona, was hit by a severe thunderstorm on Monday, bringing heavy rainfall and causing widespread disruptions. Several neighborhoods reported storm damage, including downed trees and debris. Mountain America Stadium also sustained minor damage due to the intense weather.
Power outage
Monday's heavy rainfall caused widespread power outages across Tempe and nearby cities. As of 2:00 p.m. local time, 36,008 homes and businesses in Maricopa County were without power.
The Salt River Project (SRP) reported the largest impact, with 26,233 customers currently affected. Close of 7,000 homes and businesses are without power across the Arizona Public Service Company service area. See outage map here.
Flash Flood Warning
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa and Pinal counties, in effect until 4:15 PM MST on Monday.
NWS alert (1:10 PM MST): "Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 inches in 10 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."
Areas affected by the Flash Flood Warning:
Phoenix
Mesa
Chandler
Scottsdale
Gilbert
Tempe
Sun Lakes
The warning also covers high-traffic locations such as:
Arizona Mills Mall
Chandler Fashion Center
Arizona State University
Fiesta Mall
Tempe Marketplace
Chandler City Hall
Papago Park
Mesa Riverview Mall
Sky Harbor Airport
Downtown Mesa
Guadalupe
Firebird Lake
Highways and roads impacted
The warning covers portions of major highways, including:
AZ Route 87: Mile markers 166–175
AZ Route 202: Mile markers 2–4, 10–14, 48–49
AZ Route 101: Mile markers 50–59
US Highway 60: Mile markers 173–180
I-10: Mile markers 148–149 and 150–156
AZ Route 347: Mile markers 184–189