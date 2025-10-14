Tempe AZ weather: Heavy rain triggers SRP power outages; flash flood warnings issued for Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Mesa

Tempe, Arizona, was hit by a severe thunderstorm on Monday, bringing heavy rainfall and causing widespread disruptions. Several neighborhoods reported storm damage, including downed trees and debris. Mountain America Stadium also sustained minor damage due to the intense weather. Arizona hit by storm.(UnSplash)

Power outage

Monday's heavy rainfall caused widespread power outages across Tempe and nearby cities. As of 2:00 p.m. local time, 36,008 homes and businesses in Maricopa County were without power.

The Salt River Project (SRP) reported the largest impact, with 26,233 customers currently affected. Close of 7,000 homes and businesses are without power across the Arizona Public Service Company service area. See outage map here.

Also Read: Tornado warning in Phoenix? Severe storms slam Arizona; Tempe and Tucson hit by wild weather | Videos

Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa and Pinal counties, in effect until 4:15 PM MST on Monday.

NWS alert (1:10 PM MST): "Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 inches in 10 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Areas affected by the Flash Flood Warning:

Phoenix

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Gilbert

Tempe

Sun Lakes

The warning also covers high-traffic locations such as:

Arizona Mills Mall

Chandler Fashion Center

Arizona State University

Fiesta Mall

Tempe Marketplace

Chandler City Hall

Papago Park

Mesa Riverview Mall

Sky Harbor Airport

Downtown Mesa

Guadalupe

Firebird Lake

Also Read: Pagosa Springs issued local disaster emergency as San Juan River floods downtown, evacuations ordered

Highways and roads impacted

The warning covers portions of major highways, including:

AZ Route 87: Mile markers 166–175

AZ Route 202: Mile markers 2–4, 10–14, 48–49

AZ Route 101: Mile markers 50–59

US Highway 60: Mile markers 173–180

I-10: Mile markers 148–149 and 150–156

AZ Route 347: Mile markers 184–189