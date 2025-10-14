Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Tornado warning in Phoenix? Severe storms slam Arizona; Tempe and Tucson hit by wild weather | Videos

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 02:53 am IST

Phoenix faced sudden thunderstorms and strong winds Monday; no tornado warning issued, but severe storm warnings are in effect for nearby areas.

Amid severe weather in Arizona on Monday, the city of Phoenix was hit by thunderstorms and strong winds. Locals reported that the weather in the city changed suddenly in the afternoon as deadly winds and rain hit residents on a busy Monday morning. The sudden change in the weather sparked speculation that a tornado warning could be in effect.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

However, the National Weather Service has not issued a tornado warning for Phoenix or nearby areas. The agency has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Phoenix and nearby cities, such as Tempe and Tucson. But the possibility of tornadoes has not been forecasted.

Meanwhile, Phoenix residents shared videos of how the sudden weather change impacted the city.

A video surfaced from the popular Phoenix restaurant, Culinary Dropout, showing the staff struggling the keep the doors closed amid the wind and rain. Guests at the restaurant had to move away from the front as strong winds pushed the rainwater through the open areas.

Here's the video:

Tempe And Tucson See Storms

The entire East Valley region of Arizona, encompassing Tempe and Tucson, was hit by thunderstorms and strong winds. A microburst hit Tempe earlier on Monday, resulting in over half an inch of rain in a short span of 30 minutes. The wind left multiple trees down.

One resident shared a video of the burst from a building's window.

In Tucson, meanwhile, a flash flood warning was issued amid massive rainfall. As the flash flood warning from Sunday continued into Monday morning, the Rillito River, passing through Tucson, surged.

Also read: Tempe AZ weather: Heavy rain triggers SRP power outages; flash flood warnings issued for Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Mesa

Here's a video of the Rillito River on Monday afternoon:

Residents Left Without Power In East Valley

Customers of APS and SRP, two major power service providers in the East Valley region, reported power outages amid the severe weather in the region. More than 16,000 SRP customers and more than 5,100 APS customers in Tempe reported facing a power outage on Monday afternoon, AZ Family reported.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
