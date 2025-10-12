Pagosa Springs declares local disaster emergency as San Juan River floods downtown, evacuations ordered

Pagosa Springs, a town in southern Colorado, declared a local disaster emergency late on Saturday night after the San Juan River overflowed. The river water flowed into downtown areas, leading to mandatory evacuations. Town officials reported the river was around 7,200 cubic feet per second and was expected to overflow around 11 pm, according to CBS. US: Pagosa Springs declared an emergency as the San Juan River flooded downtown, evacuations ordered(Representative image/Unsplash)

The officials ordered the evacuation of the inhabitants living on Hermosa Street and San Juan Street, which are located east of Hot Springs Boulevard. An emergency shelter was opened at the Ross Aragon Community Center, where food, water, and accommodation for overnight stay have been provided for displaced residents, the report added.

Also read: Diane Keaton dies at 79: Look back at how her signature menswear-inspired outfits changed fashion forever

Highway 160 closed; travel restrictions in place

As per the CBS report, US Highway 160 in the downtown vicinity of the town was blocked off at the San Juan River Bridge. It was later reopened.

The Mayor of Pagosa Springs and the Town Manager issued a joint declaration of the local disaster emergency at 7.50 pm on Saturday night, opening additional resources to deal with the issue. The declaration will be valid for a week, and in case the town council does not extend it, it will expire.

Heavy flooding also hits La Plata County

The neighboring La Plata County also declared a local disaster as severe flooding caused by Tropical Storm Priscila led to the evacuation of more than 390 homes in the area around Vallecito Lake. Both Vallecito Creek and Grimes Creek overflowed, with water levels described as ‘unprecedented’ by county spokesperson Sarah Jacobson, another 9News report stated.

“The flooding in Vallecito Creek reached 7,200 CFS, more than double the volume of a major spring runoff,” Jacobson was quoted in 9News. The Upper Pine River Fire Protection District shared with the public that levees had been compromised and bridges had been destroyed, thus creating more difficulties for the firefighters and other rescue teams.

A temporary accommodation for the displaced residents was set up at Bayfield High School, and emergency personnel have already carried out 11 rescues in situations with high waters. Access to areas affected by flooding, including County Roads 500 and 501A, is prohibited overnight, with the exception of those evacuating.

Also read: Nor'easter intensifies along US East Coast: Torrential rain, coastal flooding and flight disruptions expected

Authorities plead for vigilance amid continuous danger

In spite of the fact that floodwaters in some regions of the area are beginning to recede, authorities have warned that the calamity is not over yet, as rain is predicted for Monday and Tuesday.

"This has not happened in the 25 years I've worked for the county," Jacobson said, further mentioning that almost 100 houses had been affected by flooding, some of them having water up to two feet deep.

Authorities have suggested that residents stay off flooded roads and drive safely while getting updates from the local emergency services.

FAQs

Why is Pagosa Springs flooding?

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Priscilla has caused the San Juan River to overflow, flooding downtown areas.

Which areas are under evacuation orders?

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Hermosa Street and San Juan Street east of Hot Springs Boulevard.

Where can evacuees seek shelter?

The Ross Aragon Community Center in Pagosa Springs and Bayfield High School in La Plata County are open as emergency shelters.