Nor'easter intensifies along US East Coast: Torrential rain, coastal flooding and flight disruptions expected

A powerful nor'easter is intensifying as it moves up the mid-Atlantic coast, bringing with it torrential rain and devastating wind gusts. As it steadily travels north, the storm is delivering a powerful punch, threatening to force the ocean into houses and onto roadways along the mid-Atlantic coast and delay air travel at major airports in the Northeast, reports CNN. Strong nor'easter moving up the US East Coast. Flight delays expected in NYC, Boston, Washington, and more.(AP)

Nor’easter moving up the East Coast

The predominant northeastern wind direction ahead of the storm's center gives this coastal storm the name "nor'easter." The water that is pushed towards the coast by these northeast winds erodes beaches, builds up, and causes flooding.

North Carolina has seen wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour, with one recorded at Cape Lookout reaching 61 miles per hour. Gusts of strong winds are expected to move further north on Sunday, according to the outlet.

Sunday afternoon and Monday could see water levels along parts of the coasts of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey reach levels not seen in almost ten years. When paired with the intense rain and wind, the significant coastal flooding could erode beaches and flood houses and roadways.

This nor'easter is predicted to cause more than 20 river gauge stations to exceed the most severe level of flooding, known as the moderate or major flood stage. Particularly at risk are regions extending from the Virginia Tidewater into Delaware and southern New Jersey.

There may be power outages, particularly along the coast, and strong winds will move into the interior to places with higher population densities. Major hubs, including Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Washington, will likely experience delays and cancellations of flights on Sunday and Monday due to windy weather, as per CNN.

Is this nor’easter tropical in origin?

The Weather Channel reported that the nor'easter is not tropical in origin. The outlet cautioned that the storm could develop certain tropical qualities. And since the nor'easter develops over warm water, it can exhibit the qualities of a subtropical storm.

