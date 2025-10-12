Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make stylish statement in coordinated ivory looks at pre-Diwali bash in New York

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in full festive mode! Just days after celebrating Karwa Chauth, the couple attended a pre-Diwali party hosted by Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia, in New York on October 11. Dressed in coordinated ivory outfits, they looked effortlessly chic. Let’s take a closer look at their ensembles and snag some festive fashion inspiration from their stylish looks. (Also read: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Shloka Mehta: Ambani ladies’ stunning ethnic looks for Diwali 2025 fashion inspiration ) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzle at pre-Diwali party in chic outfits. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in stylish ivory outfit

Priyanka ditched heavy sarees and lehengas and went for a chic white co-ord set instead. Her look features a halter-neck bralette with a criss-cross pattern, paired with a sheer, full-sleeve open jacket adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work that adds all the festive sparkle. She completed the ensemble with matching high-waisted pants with a flared hemline, looking super stylish as always.

She kept her accessories minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with a delicate silver maang tikka, diamond drop earrings, a ring, and a chic furry white clutch. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, plenty of highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a neat middle-parted bun adorned with a white gajra, completing the absolutely glamorous look.

What Nick Jonas wore

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classy ivory sherwani. He paired an off-white kurta-pyjama with a floral-printed sherwani for the Diwali party. Several photos and videos of the couple from the bash are now going viral on social media. Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi also joined the festivities, celebrating alongside them.