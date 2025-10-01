Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sparkling midi dress worth 1.67 lakh, diamond jewels at Bvlgari exhibition in Mumbai. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 01:14 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in Mumbai at the Bvlgari exhibition, dazzling in a metallic burgundy midi dress paired with sparkling diamond jewels. 

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India and making every outing count with her style statements. After being spotted at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on September 30, the 43-year-old actor turned heads at the inauguration of the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in the city.

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in glamorous look at Mumbai event.
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in glamorous look at Mumbai event.

True to her fashion-forward reputation, Priyanka dazzled in a blingy ensemble paired with stunning diamond jewels, leaving fashion enthusiasts scrambling to take notes. Let’s break down her glamorous look and steal a few style cues from our very own desi girl. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra is regal in simple bridal gown with luxe necklace for Bvlgari shoot in Jaipur: Here's how much it costs )

Priyanka Chopra stuns in burgundy midi dress

Priyanka slipped into a stunning burgundy midi dress crafted from metallic shimmer fabric. The outfit featured a plunging V-neckline and a sleek bodycon silhouette that accentuated her curves.

Adding drama were the ruched and draped details around the waist and hips, which not only introduced depth and texture but also created the illusion of exaggerated hips. With its sculptural design and statement-making finish, the dress struck the perfect balance between bold and elegant.

How much her outfit cost

If you loved Priyanka’s outfit and are wondering about the price, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Her dress is from the brand Maticevski and comes with a price tag of $1,880, which is approximately 1,670,000.

Priyanka Chopra wore sensei ruched midi dress by Maticevski. (editorialist.com)
Priyanka Chopra wore sensei ruched midi dress by Maticevski. (editorialist.com)

She accessorised her look with sparkling diamond jewellery, including a sleek necklace, a bracelet adorning her wrist, a ring, and a pair of hoop earrings. With black stiletto heels, she styled her outfit perfectly. Her makeup was on point, featuring smoky eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, a soft blush, and a mauve lipstick. With her luscious tresses blow-dried and left loose in a side parting, she looks absolutely glamorous.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was most recently seen in Heads of State alongside Hollywood heavyweights Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next appear as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff and also has the second season of Citadel lined up.

