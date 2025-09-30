Priyanka Chopra visits Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja pandal after Bvlgari event; shines in blue

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai these days and took that as an opportunity to visit a Durga Puja pandal in the city. She was spotted at a pandal organised by Rani Mukerji and Kajol's families. Priyanka Chopra with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukherjee.

Priyanka looked lovely in a bright blue suit as she posed next to Goddess Durga's idol. She posed for photos with Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukherjee and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Fans of the star were happy to see her with Maa Durga. “Nice to see PC in front of maa,” wrote a fan. “Wowww priyanka mam in bhakti mood,” wrote another.

Why is Priyanka in India?

Earlier on Tuesday, Priyanka attended an event for Bulgari in Mumbai. She wore their famous serpent necklace and a lacey beige dress.

Priyanka flew in from New York, after spending a few days with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She sent a love-filled birthday wish for her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Wednesday, two weeks ago.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a string of pictures, capturing adorable candid moments with Nick. The couple's daughter, Malti Marie, also made a cute appearance in one of the pictures. The little one could be digging her face into her parents' embrace, while the couple watched on.

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'Heads of State' alongside Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial, which is currently streaming on Prime Video, shows the 'Barfi' star as an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, who joins forces with global leaders to avert a global conspiracy.

She will be next seen in The Bluff as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and also has the second season of Citadel in the pipeline.