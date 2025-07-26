Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Priyanka Chopra is regal in simple bridal gown with luxe necklace for Bvlgari shoot in Jaipur: Here's how much it costs

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 12:26 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra wore a simple bridal gown by Kallmeyer worth ₹1,09,800, accessorised with Bvlgari, to shoot for the jewellery brand in Jaipur. 

Priyanka Chopra was in India a few months ago to shoot an ad for the luxury jewellery label Bvlgari. On July 24, Bvlgari shared the video of the actor, who is also their global brand ambassador, on their official Instagram page. One of the looks she wore in the video is a chic bridal gown.

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in an ivory gown for a Bvlgari shoot.

Priyanka Chopra's dazzling look in Jaipur

In the Bvlgari video, Priyanka proved that nothing beats the elegance of the style aesthetic: Less is more. The ivory soft satin gown she picked is from the shelves of the clothing label Kallmeyer. She accessorised the dress with jewels from Bvlgari, and opted for minimal glam and a sleek hairdo. Let's decode the look.

Priyanka Chopra's bridal gown

A floor-length, bias-cut cream satin gown with a dramatic draped silhouette, the bridal dress Priyanka wore features a structured cowl neckline on the front with soft gathering at the shoulders. The back of the dress plunges into a deep, fluid drape, exposing her back.

Designed for a striking balance of structure and movement, the gown skims the body and pools at the hem for an effortless finish. The figure-skimming silhouette enhanced Priyanka's curves and added a feminine touch to her look. If you or your friend is having a white wedding, the ensemble is a great pick for brides-to-be.

The price of her ensemble

Per the Kallmeyer website, Priyanka's dress is called Toma Draped Gown in Soft Satin. It is worth 1,09,800.

How did Priyanka style her look?

The Bvlgari necklace she wore with the ensemble features stunning, colourful gemstones. She paired the luxe neckpiece with a diamond ring and statement earrings. As for her tresses, she tied them in a sleek, pulled-back bun. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, brown lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, and a hint of smoky eye shadow.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra is regal in simple bridal gown with luxe necklace for Bvlgari shoot in Jaipur: Here's how much it costs
