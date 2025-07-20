Inside Priyanka Chopra's glamorous birthday vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti, family featuring backless dresses, bikinis

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a glamorous vacation to celebrate her 43rd birthday. She travelled to a beach destination with Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti, and members of their family. Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a glamorous vacation with Nick Jonas and Malti. (Instagram)

On Sunday, July 20, she posted photos from the holiday. “Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full,” Priyanka wrote in the caption. Let's decode the outfits she wore during the getaway.

Backless dresses

Priyanka wore multiple outfits to the beach getaway, including two stunning backless dresses - a purple mini dress and a stunning red floor-length gown. The purple outfit features a backless design reaching till her hips, a halter neckline, a pleated design, a mini hem length, and a relaxed silhouette.

She styled the ensemble with a chic Bvlgari Serpentine watch, cocktail rings, and hoop earrings. With her tresses left loose in soft beach waves, she chose flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, feathered brows, and berry-toned lips for the glam.

Meanwhile, the red gown features a V neckline, sleeveless halter design, a scarf attached to the dress, a flowy floor-length silhouette, and a relaxed fit. She tied her hair in a messy top knot and styled the look with statement earrings, vintage cat-eye glasses, berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin

Stunning bikinis

As for the swimwear Priyanka chose, she wore a black swimsuit to take a dip in the sea. To pose for pictures with Malti and Nick, she opted for a green and white printed bandeau bikini set. The actor also wore a red bandeau bikini to pose on the white sand beach. Apart from these swimsuits, she wore three other bikini sets - including a white and blue striped one, a vibrant yellow set, and one that came in a muted grey shade.

Priyanka Chopra's projects

Recently, Priyanka was seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen next in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. The actor also has SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.