Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: 43-year-old 'desi girl' loves to start her day with this simple Maharashtrian breakfast

Priyanka Chopra, who earned the 'desi girl' title after her popular song and dance sequence in the 2008 movie Dostana became a hit, turned 43 on July 18. Known for her fit, toned body and glowing skin, Priyanka Chopra has often spoken about her love for poha, a popular Indian breakfast dish made from flattened rice. Also read | Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas, cuddles Malti during her birthday getaway: ‘I go into 43 baby Priyanka Chopra enjoys starting her day with poha, a simple Maharashtrian breakfast made from flattened rice. (Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Why Priyanka Chopra loves poha

She even shared a picture of poha on Instagram Stories back in 2022, saying it "took me back to Mumbai" while she was in LA, where she lives with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In 2023, Priyanka once again took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her eating poha, and wrote, "Thank you... for my favourite breakfast... poha for the win!"

Is poha a healthy breakfast option?

While poha reminds Priyanka of her days in Mumbai, and is delicious when made with Indian spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts, it is also a nutritious breakfast option with few calories.

“Poha is very low in calories. It has about 76.9 percent of carbohydrates and 23 percent fat, which makes it one of the most ideal choices for weight loss. Apart from this, it is rich in fibre and therefore leaves you feeling full for a longer time, curbs mid-meal cravings and helps avoid overeating,” Siva Teja Gadepalli, a nutritionist on Lybrate, an online medical consultation platform, told HT Lifestyle in a 2018 interview.

“Poha is a wholesome meal. It is a good source of carbohydrates, packed with iron, rich in fibre, a good source of antioxidants and essential vitamins and is gluten free. It is known to be good for those who have diabetes, skin and heart problems. To make it protein rich, one can add peanuts and sprouted legumes,” Priyannka Aashu Singh, a nutritionist from Portea Medical, added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.