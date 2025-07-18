Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas, cuddles Malti during her birthday getaway: ‘I go into 43 baby’

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 43, the actor is soaking up the joy of the moment with the people she loves most. The actor has penned a gratitude note, giving her fans a glimpse into her beachside birthday vacation with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and dear ones. Priyanka Chopra turned 43 on July 18.(Instagram)

Priyanka’s Instagram post

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her birthday vacay with her family, including husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti.

Priyanka shared a video montage showcasing her beach vacation with loved ones, featuring moments with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. In the clip, Priyanka beams in a bright yellow bikini, snuggling up with Nick for a selfie, and showering affection on Malti with cuddles and playful sea adventures, including a fun-filled ride in the waves and animal encounters.

Along with the video, Priyanka wrote, “As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me.”

She added, “My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby.”

The video montage captures the laid-back charm of Priyanka's beach vacation, woven together with moments – from sunset gazes to lounging in bed, quiet afternoons spent reading, and jet ski rides. The clip also features Nick emerging from the ocean. She is also seen running to Nick’s arms and kissing him.

Her friends and fans took to the comments section with sweet birthday wishes. "You’re so blessed and deserve it so much! Happy early birthday @priyankachopra," commented one. Another wrote, “Happy birthday, Queen Priyanka @priyankachopra. There is no one like you. We all love you forever. #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra."

Preity Zinta wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling PC… Loads of love n happiness to you guys always.”

Priyanka’s recent work

Recently, Priyanka was seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The action-packed comedy revolves around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are joined by MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) with whom they need to find a way to stop a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. She is also working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. She also has the second season of web series Citadel also in the pipeline.