Nick Jonas gives life lessons to Malti Marie, praises Priyanka Chopra as a ‘saint’ who’s ‘never done anything wrong'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to set the bar high when it comes to love, partnership, and parenting. Whether it’s through heartfelt social media posts or interviews filled with admiration for each other, the couple never stops giving fans reasons to adore them. Most recently, Nick opened up about fatherhood and couldn’t help but shower Priyanka with praise, calling her a “saint” who’s “never done a single thing wrong.” Nick Jona opened up about life lessons he would like to give to daughter Malti Marie in a new podcast.

Nick’s life lessons for daughter Malti

In a candid conversation on The School of Greatness podcast with Lewis Howes, Nick was asked what three lessons he would want to pass on to his daughter, Malti Marie, if it were his last day on Earth. Nick said, "You will never regret being kind, even when it seems impossible. Make sure the door is always open and the table gets bigger. Everyone is always welcome in our home. They have a place to stay and a place to eat.”

He went on to express deep admiration for his wife, adding, “Your mother is a saint. She has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life. She’s the best.”

Nick also credited Priyanka for being a powerful force in their parenting journey. “Having an amazing teammate in my wife, just the woman that she is, has helped me and our daughter in so many ways. It’s amazing to walk side by side with someone as brilliant as her. It makes being a dad even more special," Nick said.

Malti's playdate with Salman Khan's niece

The couple’s bond is equally evident in how they raise their three-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. Fans frequently get glimpses of their parenting moments through Priyanka’s Instagram, where she recently shared a cute update from Malti’s playdate with Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma.

Malti had a fun time hanging out with Ayat, the daughter of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. Priyanka posted a sweet photo from the meetup, writing, “So good seeing you Arpita Khan Sharma. Our girls are such besties.” Arpita responded warmly, saying, “It’s always so lovely meeting you and it was even lovelier spending the evening with Malti.”