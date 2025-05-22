Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Priyanka Chopra's massive necklace is the only thing we can see as she dazzles at Bvlgari event in Italy. Pics

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
May 22, 2025 11:05 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a pearl white strapless gown with floral embroidery at a Bvlgari event. She complemented her glamorous look with stunning jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra is still having a blast in Sicily, Italy. The actor attended another event hosted by Bvlgari for their brand new Polychroma jewellery line made from the rarest gems. She was accompanied by Filipino star Pia Wurtzbach, South Korean actor Kim Ji-won, and the creative director of Bvlgari, Lucia Silvestri. Let's decode what the actor wore.

Priyanka Chopra wears an exquisite necklace from Bvlgari's Polychroma collection.
Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Cannes necklace with ivory saree had insane 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds

Priyanka Chopra's massive Bvlgari necklace!

Priyanka is known to attend Bvlgari events decked in their exquisite jewels, and for this event too, she opted for gorgeous pieces from their collection. This time she wore a gold chain-link necklace adorned with multi-coloured precious gems, including jade, sapphire and ruby crystals with a single massive ruby pendant. She complemented the neckpiece with matching dangling gold earrings adorned with teardrop crystals. A serpentine ring and a stylish gold and diamond bracelet adorned with a precious stone rounded off the look.

What Priyanka wore in Sicily

The Desi Girl opted for a pearl white ivory floor-length dress featuring a strapless design with a plunging square neckline, and a smocked design decked with delicate embroidery. The silk ensemble also features floral thread design, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting Priyanka's curves, a tulle overlay on the skirt, a floor-grazing length, and a raw asymmetric hem.

With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled in a backswept style, the actor chose feathered brows, subtle smokey pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, berry-toned lips, and a hint of kohl on the upper lashline for the glam picks. 

How did the internet react?

Meanwhile, Priyanka's fans loved her new look from Sicily and showered her with compliments. One Instagram user wrote, “I mean, this is the Pri I'm talking about; her makeup looks so perfect.” Another commented, “Pri looks stunning as always.” A fan's comment said, “That face card is ufff.” 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
