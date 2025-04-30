Kareena Kapoor serves couture fashion in sculptural gown as she announces new Bvlgari perfume drop

As a Friend of the Maison for luxury brand Bvlgari, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to unveil the brand’s latest perfume drop, Le Gemme Amunae. Kareena Kapoor showed what couture fashion looked line in the latest pictures.(Instagram)

She captioned her post:“Happy to launch the Bvlgari Le Gemme Amunae 🖤 Inspired by the moonstone, the fragrance makes you trust your intuition, capturing the powerful aura of the moon 🖤”

For the occasion, Kareena twinned with the perfume, embracing an interesting silhouette and a similar shade of blue, mirroring the perfume bottle's design.

More about the look

Kareena Kapoor served major high-fashion energy with a dramatic silhouette in a midnight blue gown. The off-shoulder structured bodice, adorned with dainty white fringe detailing and buttons, exuded a powerful feminine moment. With a cinched waist, the gown created a striking hourglass shape. The structured panel added on either side of her waist enhanced the sculptural finesse of her outfit. With voluminous hair and a nude makeup look, she channelled regal, couture glamour. The sharpness of her silhouette subtly resembled the perfume bottle, mirroring it. Since the dress was the pièce de résistance of her look, she kept the styling dramatically minimalistic, devoid of any jewellery or accessories.

Style takeaways

Her look is a reminder that when your dress is already shining, there's no need to add accessories that might eclipse its dazzle. Let it stand out and be the hero of your look. Similarly, if your dress is already doing most of the heavy lifting, take a step back with your makeup, go for nude makeup and refrain from bold lips or dramatic eye looks. They may clash with the outfit. The only element that matched the level of boldness of the dress was her hair, styled in a stunning old-Hollywood, voluminous wave.

To understand if your dress is unique enough to stand on its own, look for interesting silhouettes or textures. In Kareena's case, it was the structured panelling around her waist and the fringe detailing at the neckline that made the outfit a complete standout.

About her work

Kareena Kapoor was seen in multiple movies in 2024, including Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. Next, she will be seen again in Daayra and in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

