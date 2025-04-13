Kareena Kapoor daydreams about kadhi chawal while looking absolutely stunning in pastel green saree. See pics
Kareena Kapoor stuns in a green pastel saree with a modern twist, blending tradition and chic elegance. Get ready to take notes from her latest fashion moment.
Kareena Kapoor is here to brighten your Sunday with a glam look that's straight out of fashion heaven. The 44-year-old fashionista never misses a beat, and every time she drops a new look, fashion lovers can't help but take notes. Her latest appearance is no exception, as she redefines the six yards with a modern twist. Let's decode her saree look and steal some major style inspo from the diva. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor ditches makeup, rocks stylish all-blue outfit worth over ₹1.4 lakh at the airport. Watch )
Kareena Kapoor stuns in Tarun Tahiliani saree
Kareena gave her fans the ultimate weekend treat by sharing a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Daydreaming about my kadhi chawal." In these snaps, the actor looked absolutely breathtaking in a green-toned pastel saree by Tarun Tahiliani.
Kareena's saree look gives a chic, modern twist to the traditional six yards. The ensemble features a sweetheart neckline blouse with spaghetti straps, criss-cross backlesss detailing, and delicate floral embroidery adorned with elegant white crystal embellishments.
The netted floral fabric of the saree is draped in a dupatta style, with the pallu cascading gracefully over her shoulder. The mermaid-style draping at the bottom accentuates her silhouette, creating a stunning, elegant look that's pure fashion magic.
How she styled her look
Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena accessorised her look with a golden choker necklace studded with green emeralds, a huge diamond ring adorning her finger and a pair of high heels.
With the help of makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, she got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly finished off her glam look.
