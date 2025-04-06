Kareena Kapoor ditches makeup for chill Sunday lunch with Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and friends. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is known for her glamorous style, but this time, she decided to keep it real and go makeup-free for a chilled-out Sunday lunch with her close friends. Dressed in a casual, comfy outfit, Bebo embraced a no-fuss look. Kareena Kapoor embraces no-makeup look for Sunday lunch with friends. (Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from their relaxed get-together, captioning the post, "Sunday reset." In the pictures, Kareena can be seen sitting at a table, enjoying a laid-back meal with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kunal Kemmu, Soha and more. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor ditches makeup and wears simple suit for Eid celebrations with Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Saba, Kunal Kemmu )

Kareena Kapoor ditches makeup for a casual look

Kareena is definitely one of those actors who seem to be ageing in reverse. Whether she's all glammed up or going makeup-free, she always manages to look effortlessly stunning. For her recent outing, Kareena ditched the makeup and embraced her natural glow, flaunting flushed red cheeks. Her hair was left open in soft, messy waves, and she kept things casual in a pink tank top, proving once again that simplicity suits her just as much as sparkle.

On the other hand, Neha Dhupia kept it chic in a blue, relaxed-fit denim midi dress, while Soha Ali Khan opted for a sporty vibe in a full-sleeved grey top paired with black jogger pants.

Kareena's Eid look

However, this isn't the first time Kareena has embraced the no-makeup look. Just a few days ago, she celebrated Eid with her family in a simple orange cotton suit adorned with delicate floral patterns. Ditching heavy glam, she let her natural glow take centre stage with a minimal, makeup-free look. She completed the look with matching printed palazzo pants and a crinkled cotton dupatta featuring a subtle gold patti border.