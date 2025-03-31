Kareena Kapoor ditches makeup and wears simple suit for Eid celebrations with Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Saba, Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Eid with their family, including Saif's sisters, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan, and Soha's husband, Kunal Kemmu. Soha shared pictures from the gathering on social media. Kareena Kapoor celebrates Eid with her family, including Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, and Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor's Eid celebrations

On March 31, Soha posted the pictures from the Eid celebrations on Instagram. She captioned the photos, “Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours ❤️ #eidmubarak.” The post featured a video and pictures of Soha and Kunal making seviyan, a click of the family posing together, and another of Saif posing with his siblings. While everyone was decked in ethnic attire, Kareena's traditional look stole the show. Let's dive deep into her gorgeous look.

Swipe to see Kareena's picture:

What did Kareena Kapoor wear?

Kareena chose a simple cotton printed suit set for the Eid celebrations. The ensemble features an orange kurta decked with colourful floral patterns in pink, yellow and green shades. It also has side slits for ease of movement. She paired the kurta with matching printed palazzo pants and a crinkled cotton dupatta embroidered with a gold patti border.

Kareena accessorised the ensemble with two statement rings adorned with blinding diamond crystals. As for the glam, she opted for a minimal makeup-free look, letting her natural glow take the front seat. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, and nude glossy lips for the glam.

About Eid celebrations

Meanwhile, people in India are celebrating Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr today, March 31, following the official confirmation of the Shawwal 1446 moon sighting on March 30, Sunday, in various parts of the country. For the uninitiated, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and the crescent moon's sighting determines its exact date. The Islamic calendar follows the moon. Hence, Eid-ul-Fitr moves approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year, gradually shifting across different seasons over time.