It's Bebo's world and we are just living in it: Kareena Kapoor wows at Lakme Fashion Week gala in ivory look. Watch

Kareena Kapoor attended the Lakme Fashion Week 25th anniversary gala on March 30. The actor opened the red carpet and marked the milestone moment in style with a special tribute to fashion. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor dressed Kareena in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble for the occasion. Let's dive deep into her gorgeous look. Kareena Kapoor attends the Lakme Fashion Week gala.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant goes makeup-free with simple striped top and shorts for outing at Gateway of India. Watch

It's Bebo's world, and we are just living in it

The internet can't stop gushing over Kareena Kapoor's appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week gala. Popular fashion Instagram page Diet sabya also posted her clip with the caption, “#DsExclusive; Welcome back THEE FACE OF LAKMÉ, @kareenakapoorkhan in custom MM styled by @rheakapoor.” Their followers flooded the comments with her praise. One user wrote, “At this point if she wears a rag also she’ll look good, AURA >.” Another commented, “That’s a true Legend.”

The show-stopping ivory lehenga saree

Kareena's ivory Manish Malhotra ensemble features a stunning blouse decked in glittering sequins, intricate embroidery, a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, and a cropped hem. She paired it with a statement lehenga featuring a pleated tulle overlay, delicate floral embroidery, sequin embellishments, crystal adornments, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

An ivory tulle dupatta decked with floral applique work, lace embroidery, and sequin embellishments completed the ensemble. Rhea draped it around Kareena's frame like a saree pallu, which she then placed on her other shoulder to give the illusion of a cape jacket. The ensemble exuded soft, feminine elegance and should be a part of your wedding season outfits mood board.

Kareena and Rhea accessorised the ensemble with two statement rings, a glittering diamond choker necklace, and matching earrings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, Kareena's makeup artist highlighted her look with darkened brows, soft smokey eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, soft pink lip shade, and light contouring.