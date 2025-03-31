Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

It's Bebo's world and we are just living in it: Kareena Kapoor wows at Lakme Fashion Week gala in ivory look. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 31, 2025 09:33 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor attended the Lakme Fashion Week 25th anniversary gala on March 30. The actor wore a custom Manish Malhotra look for the occasion. 

Kareena Kapoor attended the Lakme Fashion Week 25th anniversary gala on March 30. The actor opened the red carpet and marked the milestone moment in style with a special tribute to fashion. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor dressed Kareena in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble for the occasion. Let's dive deep into her gorgeous look.

Kareena Kapoor attends the Lakme Fashion Week gala.
Kareena Kapoor attends the Lakme Fashion Week gala.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant goes makeup-free with simple striped top and shorts for outing at Gateway of India. Watch

It's Bebo's world, and we are just living in it

The internet can't stop gushing over Kareena Kapoor's appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week gala. Popular fashion Instagram page Diet sabya also posted her clip with the caption, “#DsExclusive; Welcome back THEE FACE OF LAKMÉ, @kareenakapoorkhan in custom MM styled by @rheakapoor.” Their followers flooded the comments with her praise. One user wrote, “At this point if she wears a rag also she’ll look good, AURA >.” Another commented, “That’s a true Legend.”

The show-stopping ivory lehenga saree

Kareena's ivory Manish Malhotra ensemble features a stunning blouse decked in glittering sequins, intricate embroidery, a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, and a cropped hem. She paired it with a statement lehenga featuring a pleated tulle overlay, delicate floral embroidery, sequin embellishments, crystal adornments, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

An ivory tulle dupatta decked with floral applique work, lace embroidery, and sequin embellishments completed the ensemble. Rhea draped it around Kareena's frame like a saree pallu, which she then placed on her other shoulder to give the illusion of a cape jacket. The ensemble exuded soft, feminine elegance and should be a part of your wedding season outfits mood board.

Kareena and Rhea accessorised the ensemble with two statement rings, a glittering diamond choker necklace, and matching earrings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, Kareena's makeup artist highlighted her look with darkened brows, soft smokey eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, soft pink lip shade, and light contouring.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / It's Bebo's world and we are just living in it: Kareena Kapoor wows at Lakme Fashion Week gala in ivory look. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On