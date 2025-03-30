Menu Explore
Radhika Merchant goes makeup-free with simple striped top and shorts for outing at Gateway of India. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 30, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Radhika Merchant was spotted in a blue and white striped co-ord set at the Gateway of India. She opted for a simple look with minimal accessories and no makeup.

Radhika Merchant was clicked by the paparazzi at the Gateway of India in Mumbai today, March 30. The choti bahu of the Ambani family, who is married to Anant Ambani, chose a simple look for the outing. She wore a striped ensemble and went makeup-free with it. Let's dive deep into her fuss-free look.

Radhika Merchant clicked at the Gateway of India.
Radhika Merchant clicked at the Gateway of India.

Radhika Merchant spotted at the Gateway of India

On March 30, paparazzi pages shared videos of Radhika Merchant arriving at the Gateway of India on Instagram. The clips show Radhika stepping out of her luxurious vehicle and walking with her bodyguards. She is known for her fuss-free and simple style for casual outings, and this time, too, she opted for a minimal outfit. Fans loved the ensemble and praised her by dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Let's decode it.

What did Radhika Merchant wear?

Radhika chose a blue and white vertical stripe printed co-ord ensemble. The sleeveless blouse features a round neckline, halter-style straps, side slits, a thigh-length hem, and a relaxed fit to add a breezy touch to her look. She paired the top with a matching pair of shorts featuring a white horizontal band on the hem, a relaxed silhouette, and a high-rise waistline.

Maintaining the simple aesthetic, Radhika paired the ensemble with her mangalsutra, dainty earrings, strappy sandals, and rings. With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail to add a fuss-free touch and to combat the heat, she went makeup-free with the ensemble - she chose glowing skin, flushed cheeks, and feathered brows.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12, 2024. She is an Indian classical dancer and also a part of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare's board of directors, along with her parents and sister. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant, the company's director.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Radhika Merchant goes makeup-free with simple striped top and shorts for outing at Gateway of India. Watch
