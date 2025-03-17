Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Kim Kardashian lose '$1 zillion diamond' at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding? Influencer shares details

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 17, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Kim Kardashian lost a diamond from her massive necklace at the Ambani wedding in July 2024. A US jewellery influencer is now revealing what it reportedly cost. 

If you have watched the latest episode of season 6 of The Kardashians, you must have witnessed Kim Kardashian losing a diamond from her blinding necklace at the Ambani wedding. Kim and Khloe Kardashian visited Mumbai in July 2024 to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremonies.

Kim Kardashian wore a blinding diamond necklace at the Ambani wedding.
Kim Kardashian wore a blinding diamond necklace at the Ambani wedding.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's massive diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA 2025, fan says 'Jaipur mein chaand nikal aaya'

Kim wore a blinding diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz while attending one of the wedding functions. In a segment of The Kardashians episode wherein she is talking to Isha Ambani, Kim and Khloe revealed that a diamond crystal fell off from Kim's necklace, which created panic. But did you know how much that single piece of diamond reportedly costs?

What is the cost of the diamond from Kim Kardashian's necklace?

On March 16, US-based jewellery influencer Julia Chafe, who became known for her video series from the Ambani wedding talking about luxurious jewels the guests wore, took to Instagram to share the price of the diamond that fell off from Kim's necklace. She posted the clip with the caption, “Did I find Kim Kardashian’s diamond at the Ambani wedding?”

The influencer, who also attended the Ambani wedding, revealed that the diamond is worth ‘1 zillion dollars’. She added, “This story was so crazy that I thought maybe these were fake diamonds for the show. But knowing Lorraine Schwartz, they were absolutely not. She doesn't mess around. I don't know how Kim didn't spend the rest of the night hysterically crying.”

Lastly, voicing what everyone on the internet was thinking, Julia quipped, “All I wanna know is who found this diamond and what are they doing with it? Are they repurposing the jewellery or chartering a mega yacht around Europe? What did you guys think of Kim Kardashian losing her diamond?”

About Kim Kardashian's ethnic look

Meanwhile, Kim had paired the Lorraine Schwartz necklace with a dusty peach embroidered zari brocade lehenga with intricate threadwork and Swarovski crystals by Tarun Tahiliani. She also wore a nath, mang tika, and earring to go with the necklace.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On