Shah Rukh Khan's massive diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA 2025, fan says 'Jaipur mein chaand nikal aaya'

Shah Rukh Khan attended the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur. The actor never fails to impress us with his effortless and impeccable sartorial choices, and last night's red carpet was the same. He arrived for the awards show and posed for the paparazzi dressed in an all-black ensemble highlighted by a massive diamond neckline. Fans loved his look, with one commenting, “Jaipur mein chaand nikal aaya.” Shah Rukh Khan steals the show with his dapper look at IIFA 2025.

What did Shah Rukh Khan wear to the IIFA 2025?

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan posing on the green carpet and captioned the post, “The man, the myth, the legend!”

The photos show Shah Rukh looking dapper as always and making a strong statement for the wide-legged trousers, which became the talk of the town recently when Kendrick Lamar wore their denim version for his Super Bowl performance. However, men's flared pants have been a staple in Bollywood stars' wardrobes for many years now. Though the highlight of SRK's look was his diamond necklace.

Decoding the red carpet look

Shah Rukh wore a relaxed-fit black crew-neck top, which he tucked inside his wide-legged trousers to add structure to his chic ensemble. Meanwhile, the pants feature a high waistline, a flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem length. He completed the look with a matching black blazer that has notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, pulled-back full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and an open front.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she accessorised Shah Rukh's outfit with silver buttons embellished on both sides of the jacket, boots, a luxurious watch, rings, a dainty bracelet, sunglasses, and a massive choker necklace decked with multiple blinding diamonds. With his hair styled in a side-parted backswept style, the actor rounded it off with a trimmed beard.

What's next on the work front for Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh is currently working on his next film, King. The film will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan. It will go on floors in March 2025 and will be released globally in 2026.