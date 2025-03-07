Suhana Khan follows in dad Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps, wears luxe watch worth 1.43 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, attended the special screening of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor. The actor wore a black midi dress with stylish accessories for the occasion. The highlight of her look was a luxurious watch that can get you a lavish flat in a Tier I city. Let's know the details. Suhana Khan clicked by the paparazzi at the Nadaaniyan screening.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his ultra-luxe ₹1 crore watch at Netflix event with Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana

Which watch did Suhana Khan wear?

Following in the footsteps of her father, Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his luxurious watch collection, Suhana wore a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch. Per the Instagram page The Indian Horology, Suhana wore the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon at the event. It comes with a cool detail - the watch's dial can be flipped over, offering two looks for the wearer. Let's check it out.

What is the price of Suhana's watch?

Per The Indian Horology, Suhana's watch retails for USD 139,000, approximately ₹1,21,19,618 or 1.21 crore. However, as per The Watch Pages website, the watch is worth USD 164,108, approximately ₹1,43,07,739 or 1.43 crore. The rose gold watch features an alligator leather strap and a white and rose gold dial.

More details about Suhana's outfit

Suhana's black midi dress features a turtle neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, a cinched waist, a figure-sculpting silhouette, a flowy skirt, and an ankle-length hem. She accessorised the ensemble with a black leather belt, a tan-coloured Hermes mini bag, a gold bracelet, rings, and dainty earrings.

With her hair left loose in a centre part, Suhana chose mascara-adorned lashes, pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy pink lips, and feathered brows for the glam. Lastly, she wore peep-toe pumps to bring the ensemble for the screening together.